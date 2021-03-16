Meadowridge students raised $840 for children in India, Nepal and Bangladesh. (Child Haven International/Special to The News)

Meadowridge students raised $840 for children in India, Nepal and Bangladesh. (Child Haven International/Special to The News)

VIDEO: Maple Ridge school raises hundreds for children’s sports in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh

Money will go towards sports equipment for children who have little

Students at Meadowridge School have raised hundreds to help children in three countries on the Indian subcontinent access sports in their schools.

A fundraiser hosted by the school’s Student Athletic Advisory Committee raised $840 for Child Haven International, a registered charity founded in 1985 that helps children and women in developing countries access food, education, health care, shelter, clothing, and emotional and moral support.

The charity has five homes in India, one in Nepal, one in Tibet, China, and one in Bangladesh. The homes take in children who are disabled, parentless, or destitute.

For two years before the pandemic an annual, student-initiated dinner was held in support of the organization. However, in the wake of the pandemic it was cancelled and students had to find new ways to support the cause, explained Renee Cummings with Meadowridge School.

READ MORE: Meadowridge students conduct experiment at leading, one-of-a-kind national facility

This year the Student Athletic Advisory Committee hosted the fundraiser, asking for small donations from anyone who chose to register for their free Spring Break Basketball Camps.

The initial goal of the fundraiser was $450.

“The Committee was overwhelmed by the amazing support shown by our community,” said Cummings.

Money raised will be going to the purchase of sports equipment for the 1,300 students at Child Haven International’s homes in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

READ MORE: Celebrating the Year of the Ox in Maple Ridge

“As has been the case here in Canada, the coronavirus pandemic has closed down schools, and severely limited the opportunities for our children and young people to leave their compounds,” said Robin Cappuccino, founder of Child Haven International.

Even though most of their homes have remote learning set-ups, they do not last the whole school-day, she explained.

“As you can imagine, with less school time, there has been a whole lot more sports and group activities happening at the homes,” added Cappuccino, noting that the Meadowridge contribution will make it possible to replenish and add to their collection of cricket bats and balls, soccer balls, hula-hoops, hacky sacks, jump ropes, and volley-ball nets.

“We are once again most grateful to the Meadowridge School community for your thoughtful consideration of the formerly destitute children who, with your help, are now receiving loving care in our homes,” Cappuccino said.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge Community Foundation selling coffee for a good cause

Just Posted

Meadowridge students raised $840 for children in India, Nepal and Bangladesh. (Child Haven International/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge school raises hundreds for children’s sports in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh

Money will go towards sports equipment for children who have little

One Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest lead to recovery of $1,300 worth of merchandise. (Black Press files)
Mounties nab store thieves in Maple Ridge

Six arrested in blitz targeting known pilferers

Maple Ridge Community Foundation supported local charities responding to COVID-19. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation selling coffee for a good cause

First ever custom roasted coffee fundraiser

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society volunteer Jill Constable. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Virtual dinner raises thousands for hospice in Maple Ridge

$37,000 raised in single evening

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is “Emerge”. (Special to The News)
Earth Day Community Challenge to encourage Maple Ridge residents to “Emerge”

There will be no official Earth Day celebration on April 22

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Langley’s Zachary Clay competes on the pommel horse during the Abbotsford-based Twisters Invitational event. Hundreds of gymnasts from all across B.C. are competing virtually and will be judged this weekend. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Twisters Invitational returns in a virtual format

Hundreds of athletes submitting videos to be judged live and virtually this weekend

Prince Rupert firefighters underwent week-long intensive emergency medical responder training in late Januray to upgrade their skills to the equivalent of paramedic level one. (K-J Millar/The Northern View photo)
Dispatch firefighters to more medical calls, urge Metro Vancouver mayors

Mayors asking B.C. to expand firefighters’ roll to take pressure off understaffed ambulance service

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Female staff at Boston Pizza at 1045 Columbia Street were asked to conform to a sexist dress code, according UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak, (Google Maps)
Women told to wear skirts at Lower Mainland Boston Pizza, union says

As of Monday, management at the New Westminster restaurant had not taken conciliatory action

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

DJ Goddess, aka Jessica Dhillon, with Maya the boa constrictor at Urban Safari in South Surrey. (Photo: facebook.com/iamdjgoddess)
DJ charms snakes, lizards at Surrey animal sanctuary during video shoot

‘Can’t wait to show you what we shot,’ the UBC-schooled DJ Goddess posted

Most Read