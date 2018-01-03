VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

Justin Fuller with Fuller Watson BrandSource Home Furnishings picked out a winner in the Downtown Maple Ridge BIA Win Your Wish contest at Ryan Jewellers in ValleyFair Mall on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The winners of the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Win Your Wish contest have been announced.

Sponsors of the contest along with BIA board members and staff gathered at Ryan Jewellers Wednesday morning to do the draw.

To enter the Win Your Wish contest, participants simply had to make a purchase at any of the participating businesses, write their name, number and the desired prize package on the back of a receipt and put it into one of the draw boxes.

Any receipt could be entered to win the draw from a coffee to a pair of eyeglasses and shoppers could enter as many times as they liked.

There were 26,500 receipts entered in the contest for the five prize packages worth $2,000 each. That was 4,500 more receipts than last year.

More than 75 local businesses decorated and displayed draw boxes for customers to easily enter receipts. Winners of that contest were announced on Sunday.

Ineke Boekhorst, executive director of the BIA thanked everyone for shopping local

“You did shop in our downtown and that is really exciting,” Boekhorst said after the draw.

The next big campaign for the Downtown BIA will be for the lantern festival at the end of February when they will be holding a poetry contest.

For more information go to downtownmapleridge.ca

The winners of the 2017 Win Your Wish contest are:

• Karen Porco : $2,000.00 Transat Travel package with a receipt from Lotus & Lemongrass

• Logan Mahaffey : $1,500.00 to Haney Sewing & Sound, plus an iPad Mini provided by DMRBIA with a receipt from Little Shop of Movies

• Elsa Ivins : $1,500.00 to Fuller Watson, plus an iPad Mini provided by DMRBIA with a receipt from London Drugs

• Shannon : $2,000 Spa Package including $1,500 gift certificate to Cloud9 Beautique, and an iPad Mini with a receipt from Lotus & Lemongrass

• MaryAnn Pekrul : $2,000 gift certificate for Ryan Jewellers towards Jewellery of winners’ choice with a receipt from Save on Foods Valley Fair Mall

Whonnock wonderland

