Westview animal club makes generous donation to ARMS

Maple Ridge environmental group to put money towards Save Our Salmon campaign

An animal welfare club at a Maple Ridge high school made a generous donation to the Alouette River Management Society.

Westview Secondary School’s Animal Aid and Welfare Club donated $500 to the environmental group in Maple Ridge.

The money will be going towards the ARMS Save Our Salmon campaign.

“That money will go into a fund that we can either use it for legal fees if we’re working on advocacy, it also goes to helping to purchasing things like plants if we’re doing a restoration project, or alternatively towards large woody debris if we’re putting in some more woody habitat for salmonids, there’s lots of different things we can use it for in the Save Our Salmon fund,” explained Greta Borick-Cunningham, ARMS executive director.

The Animal Aid and Welfare Club was founded and is now run by students at Westview. Their mission is to help animals in need – and not only domestic pets, but wild animals and their environment as well.

“We believe that it is important for us, as local citizens, to protect our environment and native species that depend on this land, which is why we chose to donate to ARMS,” said a statement from the club online.

