Winter Family Fun Fair a joy for all

Kaleah Mitchell, 3, loved the fireman’s hat she received at Winter Family Fun Fair this Saturday (Jan 25). (Ronan O’Doherty photos - THE NEWS)
Stephen Vogel and Ron Kinsey of Maple Ridge Fire were quite popular at the Maple Ridge Public Library hosted event.
Callie Rizzo, 4 was quite excited to meet a storm trooper in person.
Deema Hashim, 13, tried her hand at beanbag toss on the library’s second floor.
Member of the Showstopper Academy act out a scene from Beauty and the Beast where village women swoon over the handsome Gaston.
Brothers Haven, 7 and Gian Carlo Vivero, 4 loved the popcorn.
The Maple Ridge Ukulele Circle played a few ditties to the delight of those gathered.

Hundreds of locals spent a fun afternoon at the Maple Ridge Public Library this Satuday (Jan 25) in celebration of Winter Family Fun Fair.

The event has been held annually for almost ten years as a part of Family Literacy Week, Liza Morris, the institutions community librarian said.

“Family Literacy Week is a national event and it’s celebrated in libraries and communities all across the country and definitely all across British Columbia,” she said.

Twenty-seven community vendors were present to show all off some of the amazing organizations to be found in Maple Ridge and there was plenty to do for the kids.

Beanbag toss, building block stations and chess were some of the many games on hand and musical groups including the Showstoppers Academy and the Maple Ridge Ukulele Circle entertained all those who visited.

“We’re celebrating literacy in all its forms,” said Morris, “Whether it’s reading, physical literacy, arts, music, financial literacy – all ways that you need to be literate to have a happy, healthy, successful life.

“It often brings in people who haven’t been to the library before or haven’t met some of the amazing organizations we have in our community.”

She said 2019’s event had 500 visitors and this year’s was shaping up to be even better attended.

“The firefighters were giving out hats and they’d given out 300 by noon, so yeah, we’re probably looking at six to eight hundred today.”


Winter Family Fun Fair a joy for all

