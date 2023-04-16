OUR VIEW: Volunteers make our community great

After the pandemic, more helping hands are needed across Canada

48 volunteers teamed up with the Lower Mainland Green Team and the Alouette River Management Society to remove invasive blackberry plants from Reg Franklin Park in Maple Ridge on Oct. 15. (Lower Mainland Green Team/Special to The News)

Without volunteers, our community would grind to a halt.

You might think that’s a joke, but it’s true. Sure, on the one side we have our tax-funded civic, provincial, and federal agencies, and on the other side for-profit businesses.

But in between, there’s a vast realm of services, events, and charities that simply could not operate without dedicated volunteers.

Without volunteers, how would invaluable organizations like the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society or the Starfish Pack Program function? Where would we find the elves to keep the Christmas Hamper Society operating?

Who would keep the Alouette River Management Society or the CEED Centre running?

We would also lose major events like Country Fest, and find ourselves seriously lacking in coaches and helpers for youth sports, such as the Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association.

National Volunteer Week is April 16 to 22 this year, and it’s as good a time as any to celebrate our volunteers here in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

You probably know a volunteer, or are one yourself.

Volunteerism is widespread across Canada, but after the shock of the COVID-19 shutdowns, it’s not as widespread as it used to be, or as we need it to be.

According to Volunteer Canada, since the start of the pandemic, there has been a dramatic decline in the number of volunteers across the country.

That’s not surprising, considering that during much of 2020 and parts of 2021, major public events were cancelled or curtailed. Community concerts and festivals were put on hold, youth sports took a major hit.

But as we’ve emerged from our homes, events have re-started, but volunteerism hasn’t come back yet to the necessary level.

Volunteer Canada said that 65 per cent of volunteer-supported organizations are reporting a shortage.

Meanwhile, 32 per cent are reporting an increase in demand for services. That’s not surprising, given inflation and the multiple economic shocks we’ve been through over the last few years, not to mention the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The great thing about volunteering is that it doesn’t ask people to give up money. It asks for time and effort, but at a level people are able to give – from a few hours a month, to a few days a week, depending on people’s ability.

Although we could always use more volunteers, we know those we have are doing an amazing job. If you know a volunteer, remember to thank them this coming week.

Without our army of volunteers, this community wouldn’t be half the place to live as it is now.

