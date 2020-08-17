Artists invited to contributed to large Hammond murals

This is an artists rendering of a storage building being constructed in Hammond. The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is working with the building owners to develop community themed murals that will be visible to passersby. Artists are invited to submit proposals for the project before Aug. 28. (Special to The News)

The call has been put out for mural artists interested in adding a little colour to the Maple Ridge landscape.

Maple Ridge Community Foundation, in partnership with a storage company building a large new complex in Hammond, are seeking images that will be hung on the new structure, explained the business development manager for the foundation, said Brenda Norrie.

The call for art to be considered for the community mural project closes Aug. 28.

“We are pleased to invite Maple Ridge artists to submit artwork to be considered for our ‘We are Maple Ridge’ collage-style murals, which will be digitally printed in large format vinyl and permanently installed on a new building in Hammond this September 2020,” Norrie said.

Nine pieces of artwork from local artists will be chosen by a jury to be included in the collage designs that highlight some of the unique qualities of Maple Ridge and the Hammond community.

Based on the results of a community-wide survey conducted in July, the mural design will feature artwork that fits within the top four voted themes.

Those themes are:

• Historical elements of Maple Ridge, particularly Hammond

• Katzie and Kwantlen First Nation history and people

• Natural landscape – flora and fauna found in Maple Ridge

• The people in our community, celebrating the variety of cultures, ages, and genders

Artists should submit art that meets one or more of these themes and include details in their submission on how they feel their art falls into the theme(s).

Details on the submissions guidelines are available online.

Ultimately, two large mural images, printed in vinyl, will be adhered to the concrete walls of a new building at 11307 Maple Cres. – the roofline – and will be approximately 50 ft. X 19 ft. and 50 ft. X 13 ft.

Artists whose artwork is chosen by the jury for use in the mural will receive an $800 per image honorarium.

Artists may choose to donate the honorarium to the Maple Ridge Community Foundation, for which they will be recognized and provided with a tax receipt.

