While Maple Ridge Community Foundation is participating in the mural designing process, it is not involved in the building design, size, or other details. (Artist’s rendering/Maple Ridge Community Foundation)

Foundation seeks to bring ‘meaningful’ art to Hammond

Asking Maple Ridge residents for suggestions on design and theme for two large community murals

A new building in the historic neighbourhood of Hammond will be decked out in colour and meaning, if the Maple Ridge Community Foundation has anything to say on the matter.

In what is being described as a community mural project, the foundation is seeking input from Maple Ridge residents for themes and ideas for two large images that will be installed on a new building at 11307 Maple Cres. in Hammond, explained Brenda Norrie, the foundation’s business relations manager.

“Share your design ideas with us and help us work with local artists to develop fantastic art for our community by our community,” she said, noting this is only at the initial concept stage of the process.

HAMMOND RELATED: 200 out of work as Hammond Cedar to close

Norrie noted there are some large expanses of wall space on the three-storey mini-warehouse building that will be home to the new murals.

While the building also faces Ditton Street and Lorne Avenue, the murals will be on the front of the structure, facing out onto Maple Crescent. And the dedicated spaces include an area approximately 50 feet by 19 feet in size, while the other is about 50 feet by 13 feet.

Each of the mural will be collage-style, Norrie said, and will feature multiple designs from multiple artists.

They will be based on a chosen theme for each mural, as determined in this stage of community input, she said, noting the murals will be vinyl installations rather than paintings directly on the building, to ensure longevity through the years.

This first stage of the mural process is simply gathering people’s thoughts and idea through an online survey, Norrie explained.

In the next stage, local artists will have the opportunity to submit art to be considered for inclusion in the collage design.

RELATED: Virtual gala brings dinner to the door and money to locals in need

The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, July 20. More information on the foundation and this initiative are available online at www.mrcf.ca/murals.

.

__________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Arts and culturemaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Vicuña Art Studio to hold virtual exhibition at Pitt Meadows gallery

Just Posted

Vicuña Art Studio to hold virtual exhibition at Pitt Meadows gallery

More than 90 pieces on display

Pitt Meadows one step closer to developing North Lougheed Study Area

City council endorsed the revised NLSA land use plan on Tuesday, July 7

VIDEO: Plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River was from Delta flight school, Transportation Safety Board confirms

Cessna was flying over the river near Maple Ridge and Langley when it disappeared from radar

RCMP, coroner, investigating fisherman’s sudden death

A Maple Ridge man, in his 50s, died while fishing on a bridge near Trail this past weekend

VIDEO: An abandoned truck discovered on fire in Pitt Meadows

RCMP now investigating

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Investigation clears RCMP in incident where man fell from Langley overpass

‘Officers acted commendably and placed themselves at risk’ police watchdog report finds

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Rural Chilliwack residents asked to stay indoors, lock doors amid heavy police presence

Heavy police presence in rural Chilliwack neighbourhood as RCMP contend with ‘serious situation’

Councillor Doug Elford Surrey’s acting mayor during McCallum’s “health concern” absence

Mayor issued a statement Tuesday night saying he’ll be back on the job by Monday

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Most Read