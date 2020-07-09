Foundation seeks to bring ‘meaningful’ art to Hammond

Asking Maple Ridge residents for suggestions on design and theme for two large community murals

While Maple Ridge Community Foundation is participating in the mural designing process, it is not involved in the building design, size, or other details. (Artist’s rendering/Maple Ridge Community Foundation)

A new building in the historic neighbourhood of Hammond will be decked out in colour and meaning, if the Maple Ridge Community Foundation has anything to say on the matter.

In what is being described as a community mural project, the foundation is seeking input from Maple Ridge residents for themes and ideas for two large images that will be installed on a new building at 11307 Maple Cres. in Hammond, explained Brenda Norrie, the foundation’s business relations manager.

“Share your design ideas with us and help us work with local artists to develop fantastic art for our community by our community,” she said, noting this is only at the initial concept stage of the process.

HAMMOND RELATED: 200 out of work as Hammond Cedar to close

Norrie noted there are some large expanses of wall space on the three-storey mini-warehouse building that will be home to the new murals.

While the building also faces Ditton Street and Lorne Avenue, the murals will be on the front of the structure, facing out onto Maple Crescent. And the dedicated spaces include an area approximately 50 feet by 19 feet in size, while the other is about 50 feet by 13 feet.

Each of the mural will be collage-style, Norrie said, and will feature multiple designs from multiple artists.

They will be based on a chosen theme for each mural, as determined in this stage of community input, she said, noting the murals will be vinyl installations rather than paintings directly on the building, to ensure longevity through the years.

This first stage of the mural process is simply gathering people’s thoughts and idea through an online survey, Norrie explained.

In the next stage, local artists will have the opportunity to submit art to be considered for inclusion in the collage design.

RELATED: Virtual gala brings dinner to the door and money to locals in need

The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, July 20. More information on the foundation and this initiative are available online at www.mrcf.ca/murals.

.

__________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Arts and culturemaple ridge