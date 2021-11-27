Corsican polyphony fused with Persian tradition coming to Maple Ridge

Clair-Obscur is coming to The ACT Arts Centre. (Special to The News)

A unique concert melding the music of Persia and Corsica together is coming to the ACT in Maple Ridge.

The ensemble Constantinople have joined forces with the Corsican singers of A Filetta to weave together for Clair-Obscur – a magical suite of songs, composed and arranged by Constantinople’s Kiya Tabassian.

The group Constantinople was founded in Montreal in 2001 by composer and setar virtuoso – a stringed type of lute used in Persian traditional music – Tabassian. Tabassian emigrated to Quebec with his family at 14 where he pursued training in Persian music. Constantinople draws not only on his Persian heritage, but also music from the Middle-Ages and the Renaissance, from Europe to the Mediterranean and the Middle-East.

Constantinople has 19 albums to its credit on various labels and over the past 10 years has created nearly 50 works and travelled to more than 240 cities in 53 countries.

A Filetta is an all male singing group that was founded in 1978, who perform the traditional Corsican polyphony singing style. They have travelled all over the world and recorded extensively.

Clair-Obscur makes their debut at The ACT, 11944 Haney Place, at 3 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 4.

Tickets are $45.

Proof of vaccination is required along with a piece of government photo ID.

The Mainstage Theatre is still being seated at half capacity and tickets are being sold in pairs.

If guests require more than two seats together they are asked to call 604-476-2787 or email info@mract.org.

