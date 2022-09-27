Crafting gets groovy at Sunday’s Textile Tales event

The Textile Tales event is meant to show participants how to use various crafting methods including sewing, tie dye, and screen printing. (The Pitt Meadows Museum/Special to The News)

The Pitt Meadows Museum is taking arts and crafts back to the 1970s this weekend with their Textile Tales event on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Participants will get the chance to create their very own tie-dye product, as well as a sewing craft and screen printing craft.

This historic crafts event is part of the ongoing Culture Days celebrations throughout B.C. and marks the start of the fall/winter season for the Pitt Meadows Museum, according to museum assistant Keagan Nagy.

And although the Pitt Meadows Museum has participated in past Culture Days events, Nagy explains that this year’s Textile Tales has a special importance.

“The Pitt Meadows Museum looks forward to Culture Days every year, this year is particularly important to us as it is the first Culture Days event held in person since the pandemic,” said Nagy.

“It is crucial to us and our bond with the community to have events like this where we can raise the profile of the museum while still entertaining the community at large.”

The Pitt Meadows Museum hopes that this will be a strong start to their new season and set up success for their future events.

“We are extremely excited to bring the public back into the museum as we have been slowly bringing back up the number of in person visits and hope to continue to do so with fun and relevant events such as our Textile Tales program,” said Nagy.

Anyone wishing to participate in the event will need to bring a white item to the Pitt Meadows Museum General Store site at 12294 Harris Rd.

Textile Tales is a free event that will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, with more information being available at https://www.pittmeadowsmuseum.com/muse-news/culture-days-2022 or by emailing the museum at pittmeadowsmuseum@telus.net.

