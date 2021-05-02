Emma Graveson of Maple Ridge is directing the newest production from Theatre in the Country.

Emma Graveson of Maple Ridge is directing the newest production from Theatre in the Country.

Local flavour in Sherlock Holmes production

Actors and off-stage talent from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in Theatre in the Country show

There will be three performers and three off-stage talents from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows involved in an upcoming online production by Theatre in the Country.

On May 7 and 8, the company will present Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular by Brian Guehring. It’s a lighthearted story set early in the career of Arthur Conan Doyle’s great sleuth, as he meets the urchins who become key to his underworld information in Victorian London.

Three local child performers are taking part in this show, which itself started in Maple Ridge in 2013. El Cox, Kasey Lozinksi, and Griffin Bell are lending their talents to the show.

Director Emma Graveson, stage manager Dayna Horn and technical director Graham Coates round out the Maple Ridge theatre pros involved with the production.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge art gallery welcomes Art Studio Tour

For the first time, TIC will be featuring a number of child actors in key roles during this production. Reg Parks, artistic director of the theatre, decided it would be good to open up opportunities for young performers, since everyone is feeling the fatigue of staying at home and online theatre is a great active outlet for actors of all ages.

Cox takes on the lead role of Wiggins who is a 14-year-old, street smart tough who ends up being the leader of Holmes’ Irregulars. Lozinski, 12, takes on the tough but lovable George. Bell, eight, is the youngest and smallest of the Irregulars. There are seven children and teens in the show which keeps it lively, fun and a great show for the whole family.

READ ALSO: Mad Symphony scores Australian label deal with hard rock songs

With the recent increase in regulations from the Ministry of Health, TIC has had to reduce it’s live-streaming events from it’s theatre space. The problem is not the streaming, but rather making sure that actors from different households can maintain proper distancing during rehearsals and performances. One of the big challenges for Theatre in the Country is that limiting the number of people on an indoor stage down to one means few opportunities for performers. The Zoom format opens things up to allow large casts, children, new performers and are easier to mount than a full show with a set, lights and all the production trimmings.

Tickets to Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular are Pay-What-You-Can from $10 and are available online at theatreinthecountry.com or by calling 604-257-9737. Show time is 7:30 p.m..

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainmentmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oscar-winning ‘Moonstruck’ star Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

Just Posted

Emma Graveson of Maple Ridge is directing the newest production from Theatre in the Country.
Local flavour in Sherlock Holmes production

Actors and off-stage talent from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in Theatre in the Country show

xx
Two fires in one day kept Pitt Meadows crews busy

Two multiple unit buildings were evacuated Saturday

Someone reported a dead beaver floating in Pitt Lake to The Fur-Bearers, with what looks to be a bullet hole. (The Fur-Bearers/Special to The News)
Reward offered in case of dead beavers discovered by Pitt Lake

Conservation told they were hit by cars

Metro Vancouver Parks employee deals with an illegal dumping at Blaney Bog in Maple Ridge. (Ronan O’Doherty photo)
Illegal trash disposal an issue in Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows

Ecologically sensitive area sees heaps of household garbage

Maple Ridge librarian Jessica Boorsma is a reading adviser within the Fraser Valley Regional Library system. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Reading advisers there to help find good books, more

Hunting for a page-turner, a TV show to binge watch, or a movie to enjoy? These folks can help.

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Drew Sim had 15 saves as the Vancouver Giants snapped a four-game winless streak with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Victoria Royals (Paige Bednorz/special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win 5-4 shootout against Victoria

Team came back from second period deficit to tie game

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Woman in her 20s taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after Burnaby shooting

Mounties believe this was a targeted shooting and that they don’t think there is any threat to the public

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

(Extinction Rebellion Vancouver/Twitter)
5 people arrested after climate protesters block Downtown Vancouver streets with boat

Protesters said they will continue to block thoroughfares

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Most Read