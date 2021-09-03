Magician, blues band and Cruella to grace the final Happenings and drive-in movie night

The Happenings started on July 9 this year. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

With cooler days ahead, and the time to bid adieu to Summer slowly nearing, The Summer Happenings are on its way out as well.

The Summer Happenings, which started on July 9 at the Memorial Peace Park, will conclude this evening, on Sept. 3. The final night of this fun, summer-long event will showcase a magician and a blues band.

The night will start at 6 p.m., with the first act by The Great Gordini, a magic show that often also features Dudley, a puppy puppet. To learn more about the show, people can visit: https://www.vanhattanent.com/the-great-gordini

The second act will be from the The Blues Berries, who have performed throughout Canada. Their unique approach to blues tunes, takes children’s topics such as learning the alphabet, recycling, and bullying, and blends them with bluesy beats to create educational songs. More information on the band can be found here: https://www.vanhattanent.com/the-blues-berries.

If you prefer movies over the live shows, or if you want to get in both before the summer ends, Sept. 4 will have the final drove-in movie night of the season with a showing of Cruella. The movie will start at 9:30 p.m. at Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot. A $10 entry fee will be required and those interested in catching this flick, will need to pre-register.

