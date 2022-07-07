Music on the Wharf returns to the riverside Monday

Music on the Wharf is back, and returning to its original location.

Since 1997, Maple Ridge Museum and the team at the local heritage society have been hosting outdoor summer concerts on the Port Haney Wharf.

Now, that was halted – like most everything else – during 2020, due to the pandemic.

Then, last year the concert series returned, but was moved to Memorial Peace Park, in order to allow the maximum number of attendees while still keeping in line with social distancing protocols, explained museum executive director Shea Henry.

“This summer, we are excited to announce that this signature event will be back at the wharf!” she shared.

The first concert in this year’s summer series is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. this coming Monday, July 11.

First up, is the Jason Lane Band, a contemporary blues band from Vancouver, bringing elements of the 1980s and ’90s back to life with their sound of blues-infused rock.

Next up is a July 25 concert featuring Etienne Siew. And J.D. Miner performs Aug. 8. Both of these shows also run 7:30 to 9 p.m.

And wrapping up the series and the season, Music on the Wharf will feature Aerika on Aug. 22. That show runs 7 to 8:30 p.m.

“These concerts depend heavily on volunteers to help them run,” Henry noted, inviting anyone interested in being part of the concert team to email mrmeventplanner@gmail.com.

In case of rain, the concerts will be cancelled, and a decision posted online by noon on show day.

Signs will also be posted at the venue, and people can call the museum for more details at 604-463-5311.

As in past, donations are welcome, but not required, Henry said. The money collected helps offset the cost of providing the event.

She also reminded people that parking is very limited on nearby streets, encouraging people to consider taking public transit if possible, and to arrive early to secure a space.

The Port Haney Wharf is located at the foot of 224th Street, on River Road, across the street from the Billy Miner Alehouse and near the West Coast Express station.

Patrons are reminded to bring their own lawn chair, and are encouraged to support local, nearby businesses by buying take-away food and refreshments for a picnic during the show, Henry said.

More information, and updates to the schedule, if any, can be viewed on the museum website.

