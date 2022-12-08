PHOTOS: Santa Claus Parade slides through Maple Ridge

Members of the Dunvegan Dance Academy were involved in the Maple Ridge Santa Clause parade on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A wide variety of decorations and children’s games were set up at Winter Fest on Dec. 3, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association were involved in the Maple Ridge Santa Clause parade on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Thousands of people braved the cold to watch the Maple Ridge Santa Clause parade on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the Meadow Ridge Knights football association were involved in the Maple Ridge Santa Clause parade on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the Maple Ridge council, including Mayor Dan Ruimy (right), were involved in the Maple Ridge Santa Clause parade on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Dozens of floats were involved in the Maple Ridge Santa Clause parade on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, 583 Coronation Squadron, were involved in the Maple Ridge Santa Clause parade on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Members of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #88, were involved in the Maple Ridge Santa Clause parade on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Santa rode in the back of a Maple Ridge Fire & Rescue truck in the Maple Ridge Santa Clause parade on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Friends in Need Food Bank handed out free backpacks and other goodies to children at Winter Fest on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Christmas cookie decorating was one of the many activities set up at Winter Fest on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A wide variety of decorations and children’s games were set up at Winter Fest on Dec. 3, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A wide variety of decorations and children’s games were set up at Winter Fest on Dec. 3, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A wide variety of decorations and children’s games were set up at Winter Fest on Dec. 3, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A wide variety of decorations and children’s games were set up at Winter Fest on Dec. 3, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A wide variety of decorations and children’s games were set up at Winter Fest on Dec. 3, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News) A wide variety of decorations and children’s games were set up at Winter Fest on Dec. 3, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The Santa Claus Parade returned to Maple Ridge for the first time in three years, and it was a big a hit, according to the city of Maple Ridge.
“Families were lined up along the whole route through the downtown and the crowd was as large, or maybe even larger, than the last time we were able to gather,” said special events coordinator Darlene Slevin. “The estimate is that 4,000 to 5,000 people lined the streets on Saturday.”
Before the parade began, hundreds of attendees wandered through Memorial Peace Park, enjoying the many activities and decorations set up for Winterfest and GLOW Maple Ridge.
After a 30-minute delay, the parade started at 6:30 p.m. and saw dozens of local organizations march, drive, or dance along the designated route, waving and handing out candy to eager attendees.
To wrap up the celebrations, Santa rode through on the back of a Maple Ridge Fire & Rescue pickup truck, waving and wishing everyone a ‘Merry Christmas’.
The city of Maple Ridge was very happy with the turnout and extended a deep gratitude to everyone who was involved.
“A special thanks to all of the organizations that participated in the parade, all the vendors and entertainers at Memorial Peace Park, as well as the support from the Ridge Meadows RCMP and Maple Ridge Fire Department for making the event possible,” said Slevin.
