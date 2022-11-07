Mo Korchinski has moved her Create Shop into the Haney Place Mall after a fire in September. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Mo Korchinski has moved her Create Shop into the Haney Place Mall after a fire in September. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Burned-out Maple Ridge businesses have re-opened

Three stores have temporary locations in Haney Place Mall

Three businesses owners who were burned out of their locations by a suspected arsonist have re-opened in the Haney Place Mall.

On Sept. 26, a fire damaged the Court House Square strip mall, which is located in the 22500 Block of Dewdney Trunk Road. The damage was extensive, due to smoke and the water used to douse the flames. Three businesses – Expedia Cruises, Sector 2814 Comics and Toys, and the Create Shop – have all been forced out of their stores while repairs are made. The move is temporary, and the estimated time for the work to be completed is six to nine months.

They did not have far to move, as all three are in locations in Haney Place Mall, near the northeast entrance. All three are open for business, and in time for the Christmas shopping season.

Police arrested a man who is alleged to have deliberately set the fire, and others in the downtown on the same day.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge businesses forced out of stores by fire

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows residents asked to fill shoeboxes for annual Christmas campaign

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Businessmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge home sales continue slow in October

Just Posted

Mo Korchinski has moved her Create Shop into the Haney Place Mall after a fire in September. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Burned-out Maple Ridge businesses have re-opened

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society volunteers accept new toys donated by people boarding the Santa Train in 2019. (The News files)
West Coast Express Santa Train returns to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Volunteers removed invasive species during and earlier cleanup at Reg Franklin Park. (ARMS/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Lions will barbecue for cleanup at downtown park

Children in Ukraine open shoeboxes with gifts. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows residents asked to fill shoeboxes for annual Christmas campaign