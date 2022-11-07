Burned-out Maple Ridge businesses have re-opened

Mo Korchinski has moved her Create Shop into the Haney Place Mall after a fire in September. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Three businesses owners who were burned out of their locations by a suspected arsonist have re-opened in the Haney Place Mall.

On Sept. 26, a fire damaged the Court House Square strip mall, which is located in the 22500 Block of Dewdney Trunk Road. The damage was extensive, due to smoke and the water used to douse the flames. Three businesses – Expedia Cruises, Sector 2814 Comics and Toys, and the Create Shop – have all been forced out of their stores while repairs are made. The move is temporary, and the estimated time for the work to be completed is six to nine months.

They did not have far to move, as all three are in locations in Haney Place Mall, near the northeast entrance. All three are open for business, and in time for the Christmas shopping season.

Police arrested a man who is alleged to have deliberately set the fire, and others in the downtown on the same day.

