MRvotes2018: Sign up first, or you won’t be allowed in to see mayoralty candidates

If you want to see the would-be leaders of Maple Ridge for the next four years, you will have to register in advance in order to do so.

The Maple Ridge All-Mayoral Candidates Meeting sponsored by the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce takes place Thursday, Oct. 4, but voters who want to see their candidates in person must first register with the chamber either by telephone 604-457-4599 or online.

The forum takes place between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at St. George Church, 23500 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

Seating capacity in the church is 250, plus a few more for standing room. But 178 people have already registered as of Wednesday, chamber staff said.

The candidates, Doug Blamey, Ernie Daykin, Mike Morden and Craig Speirs, will have a minute to respond to questions have that already been submitted to the chamber. Written questions from the audience could also be answered. Chamber of commerce president Ken Holland is moderating the forum.

Former mayoralty candidate Mike Shields announced this week that he’s withdrawing from the election.

The chamber organized an all-candidates debate in Pitt Meadows on Monday night, but walk-up spectators weren’t allowed in.