Ceremonies, vigils planned in Toronto to honour victims of deadly van attack
Many of those who helped that day — first responders and Good Samaritans alike — still affected
Maple Ridge asks other cities to join fight against province
Wants UBCM resolutions sent to premier Horgan.
Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting to appear in court
Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault
video
RCMP looking to retrace steps of woman found dead on Kelowna beach
Caitlin Midori Bradley, a 29-year-old dancer at a Kelowna bar, was originally from Surrey
B.C.’s former health minister to seek federal Liberal nomination in Kamloops
Terry Lake was also the former mayor in the Thompson-area city
Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island
The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.
Murder trial prosecutors say U.S woman ‘flew into rage’ after seeing porn on TV bill
Defence attorney says she viewed pornography as a ‘personal affront’
VIDEO: 8 ducklings rescued from drain at Florida golf course
The rescuers used a cellphone video of the mother duck quacking to lure the babies to the end of the drain
After Islamic State’s fall, some women who joined plead to come home
The women insist they had not been active IS members and had no role in its atrocities
PHOTOS: New commemorative loonie marks progress’ for LGBTQ2 people
But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions
Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister
The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings
Anti-SOGI activist slams ban on B.C. dad speaking out about transgender son’s case
A judge has told the father to stop publicly objecting to his son’s gender
SeaWorld publishes decades of orca data to help wild whales
The information could guide how scientists intervene to help sick or stranded whales
Iran sanctions send oil prices, supply concerns higher
Experts said the sanctions could potentially remove up to 1.2 million barrels of oil per day
PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day
May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria
Victims injured in Lower Mainland deck collapse ranged from 15 to 83 years old
Victim Services staff have reached out to those hurt and their families
Early, photogenic iceberg raises expectations for Newfoundland’s season
Most of the ‘bergs floating down the east coast area known as Iceberg Alley come from Greenland