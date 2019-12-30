2020 could be the year cyberbullying case gets to B.C. court

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

While the Dutch courts have OK’d his extradition, the man facing five charges relating to Amanda Todd still has one more opportunity to challenge the order that would send him to Canada to face charges.

“Everyone’s hoping 2020 is the year but he is, I think, allowed another appeal, so we’re just holding our breath,” Amanda’s mom, Carol Todd, said Monday.

Amanda Todd drew global attention to cyberbullying when she posted a YouTube video recounting her ordeal. She later took her own life in October 2012 when she was 15.

Aydin Coban, 40, faces five charges connected to Todd, including extortion, possession of child pornography and attempting to lure a child online.

Read more: Man accused of cyberbullying Amanda Todd gets 11 years in Dutch jail for unrelated case

Coban was already sentenced March 2017 in the Netherlands to 10 years in prison for cyberbullying teen girls and gay men.

But if he’s convicted in a B.C. court, he’ll be shipped back to the Netherlands to serve his time, which is OK for Carol.

Carol said that on Dec. 17, Canadian prosecutors asked for a temporary detention order to ensure that when Coban steps off the plane he has a place to go. “And then he has to find a Canadian lawyer.”

Read more: Support Amanda Todd Legacy Society with WINGS

Amanda, who lived in Port Coquitlam at the time of her death, used to attend school in Maple Ridge. When she was in Grade 7, she was convinced by a stranger online to expose her breasts on her friend’s webcam.

That stranger used Todd’s image to blackmail her into providing him with more child pornography, threatening to send the nude photo to her friends and family unless she sent him more photos of herself.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian group to repatriate Canadarm company in $1-billion deal with Maxar
Next story
Women report two kidnapping, robbery attempts with similar suspects in Victoria

Just Posted

Top Stories 2019: Cost of ‘attractants’ to increase in new year after deadly year for bears

City considers implementing changes by March 1

Top Stories 2019: 2020 budget includes $10M for Pitt Meadows fire

Fire chief Mike Larsson presented department’s 2020 budget to council

Two separate incidents draw RCMP to Golden Ears

Maintenance worker hit, then later body found

2020 could be the year cyberbullying case gets to B.C. court

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Top Stories 2019: Maple Ridge pot shop stocking up on cannabis-infused edibles, beverages and tea

Spiritleaf is the only licensed retail cannabis store

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

Infamous Lower Mainland tax cheat ‘educator’ is back in prison

Debbie Anderson was a no-show for 2018 appeal of 4.5-year jail term but was arrested Dec. 19, 2019

TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Canada responds after worst-ever loss to Russia at world tourney

Most Read