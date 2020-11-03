22-year-old Maple Ridge man faces nine gun charges

Police arrested Kyle Edlund on the morning of Oct 31 after reports of guns shots on 223rd st.

A 22-year-old Maple Ridge man is facing weapons charges after reports of gun fire drew an RCMP response early Saturday morning.

Ridge Meadows Mounties received numerous calls of a man firing a gun in the 11700 block of 223rd Street.

Media relations officer Julia Kalussner said a police investigation revealed bullet casings in the immediate area.

“Within an hour of the investigation, police identified a suspect and a 22 year-old man was arrested without incident at his home,” she said.

“Police contained the residence and a search warrant was secured.”

Upon execution of the search warrant Mounties seized the following weapons:

– one semi-automatic handgun;

– one Glock handgun;

– one 12-gauge shotgun;

– one silencer; and

– several boxes of ammunition, and magazines.

On Monday, Kyle Edlund from Maple Ridge appeared in provincial court and was formally charged with the following offences;

– four counts of careless use, carrying, handling, shipping, transport or storage of a firearm;

– one count of unauthorized possession of firearm;

– one count of committing an offence of possess non-firearm knowing unauthorized;

– two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition; and

– one count of did commit an offence of unlawfully discharge a firearm.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Mr. Edlund was released on a $10,000 surety, and his next court appearance date is scheduled for November 18, 2020.

Klaussner said no injuries or victims were reported, however, police are interested in speaking with any witnesses who were in the area at around 7 a.m. that morning.

If you saw, or heard something, and have not already spoken with police, please call 604-463-6251, and refer to file #20-23847.

If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca



