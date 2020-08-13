A fully automatic firearm, pistol, makeshift silencer and body armour were seized. (Neil Corbett/The News)

35,000 doses of fentanyl part of huge Maple Ridge bust

Largest seizure in RCMP detachment’s history included submachine gun, body armour

Ridge Meadows RCMP revealed details of its largest-ever seizure of drugs, firearms, and cash on Thursday morning.

The bust came after a five-month investigation by the detachment’s Street Enforcement Unit, and included confiscation of more than 3.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, which would equal approximately 35,280 street doses, according to police.

At the press conference, Insp. Aaron Paradis also announced the seizure of significant volumes of more suspected drugs: 2.2 kg of meth, 659 grams of coke/crack, 1.6 kg of ketamine and 844 codeine/morphine pills.

The total would be more than 72,000 total doses.

“No community should have this amount of illegal drugs on their streets,” he said.

READ ALSO: Policing about human connections – even in crisis

Police also seized a fully automatic submachine gun, semi-automatic pistol, a silencer, hard body armour and $114,000 in currency. The pistol was a Cz-75 Shadow 9mm, and the submachine gun wasa GSG-40 9mm with a sawed-off barrel. In addition therre were other gun parts and several boxes of ammunition.

READ ALSO: Ridge RCMP select new officer in charge

Police also announced Christopher Leigh Harmes, 34, of Maple Ridge attended provincial court in Port Coquitlam on July 16, and was charged with nine weapons offences: Four counts of possessing a firearm without a licence and/or registration, two counts of careless use of a firearm, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, and one count of “loaded/unloaded with ammunition a prohibited or restricted firearm.

In addition, this week the RCMP is forwarding 11 further drug-related charges for consideration by Crown counsel.

Harmes has been previously been convicted for drug trafficking offences in 2010, 2012 and 2015. He is in custody pending his next court appearance on Aug. 19.

Paradis said the Street Enforcement Unit, a plainclothes team that uses “covert techniques,” began in March 2020 investigating activity related to the illicit drug trade and in particular Blue Fentanyl which is believed to be linked to multiple overdose deaths throughout the Lower Mainland. He said the team identified Harmes selling drugs in the downtown core.

READ ALSO: RCMP arrest man with drugs, guns

“We feel it’s a significant impact to street level drug trade that we see here in our community, and any time that you can remove that quantity of drugs off our streets we certainly know the impact will be significant in making our community safer,” said Paradis.

He said the detachment reviewed other busts from the past 25 years for comparison. While there have been other large cannabis busts, this is considered the largest based on the number of doses and the “lethality” of the drugs seized.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fentanylmaple ridgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Police seized $114,000 in cash. (Neil Corbett/The News)

There were 72,000 doses of drugs, including fentanyl. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Previous story
Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

Just Posted

35,000 doses of fentanyl part of huge Maple Ridge bust

Largest seizure in RCMP detachment’s history included submachine gun, body armour

Urban Remo a YouTube cannabis celebrity

Maple Ridge man has a quarter million subscribers

Learn about bees, bears, birds and bugs at Maple Ridge farm

Event to take place at Deep Roots Family Farm

Old Pitt Meadows Fire Hall reduced to rubble

New building will be more than three times the size, and is expected to be completed by 2022

Maple Ridge movie industry almost back to “normal”

City of Maple Ridge film production liaison “swamped with productions”

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction

This will bring the total number of new beds specific to those 12 to 24 years old to 247 province-wide

B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle

Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breathe

Man wanted for ramming police car and almost hitting bystanders in Abbotsford

Police say Lorne Guilbault ‘engages in high-risk criminal driving behaviour’

Roots and Blues online festival kicks off Friday on Black Press Media websites

The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 14

Wedding party bear sprayed at Okanagan campsite irks locals

Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated

Paramedics fired for allowing patient to crawl for treatment on Downtown Eastside: court documents

The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis

Feds seeking private consultant to design firearm buyback program

The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons

Most Read