660 new affordable homes coming to Pitt Meadows and other Metro Vancouver sites

The province plans to add 2,000 new homes within the next 10 years

BC Housing and Metro Vancouver have moved another step closer to establishing 2,000 affordable homes throughout the region in the next 10 years, some of which will be going right in the heart of Pitt Meadows.

READ MORE: Metro working to bring affordable housing to Pitt Meadows

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, explained that by signing the memorandum of understanding and developing the Homes for People action plan, the government is furthering the progress of phase one of its plan, which will introduce 660 new homes at five sites across Metro Vancouver.

“The new units created through this partnership with Metro Vancouver will help create more affordable, sustainable and safer communities,” said Kahlon.

“We will continue to work with our partners to build safe and affordable housing that enables people to thrive.”

The five sites included in the first phase are located at:

• 788 West 13 Ave., Vancouver

• 7730 6 St., Burnaby

• 7388 Southwynde Ave., Burnaby

• 19085 119B Ave., Pitt Meadows

• 1144 Inlet St., Coquitlam

These five sites will use $158 million of provincial funding distributed within the next three years, with Metro Vancouver providing $217 million in land and cash equity for the full 10-year plan.

RELATED: Report calls for more affordable housing for seniors and families in Maple Ridge

