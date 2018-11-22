New building construction on 119th Avenue is underway. (THE NEWS/files)

Affordable homes underway in Maple Ridge

94 new units built by community services

Work is now underway at providing some more affordable homes in Maple Ridge.

The site for the new 94-unit, six-storey building just north of the Valley Fair Mall, has now been cleared and is ready for construction, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services said Wednesday.

Community Services, with the help of funding from B.C. Housing, is building the project that will consist of social services program space and 94-units of affordable rental housing.

The residential portion of the building will have studio, one- two- and three-bedroom family units.

“Affordable housing is one of the highest needs in our community and we’re very proud that our organization is able to meet some of these needs,” community services board chair Glenn Campbell said.

“Having a new building that provides more programming space and all of our services in one location is a dream come true,” added Vicki Kipps, executive-director with Community Services.

During construction, Community Services’ main office will be at 22718 Lougheed Hwy. People are encouraged to go to the website for updates and announcements

B.C. Housing is kicking in $11 million to pay for most of the building, where rent paid will be based on income.

Community services has been in the location since 1996, operating mainly out of older modular units and offers an array of programs, such as an anxiety/depression group, youth mental health outreach, Meals on Wheels, family counselling, among several others.

 

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services board members Deborah Paddon, Clive Williams, Haydn Colley, Glenn Campbell, Vicki Kipps, Jan Hickman and Ron Wallsmith are on site for construction kickoff.

