A truck fire was extinguished by the Pitt Meadows Fire Department at Hammond Road and Springdale Drive Wednesday morning. (THE NEWS files)

VIDEO: An abandoned truck discovered on fire in Pitt Meadows

RCMP now investigating

An abandoned truck was discovered on fire in Pitt Meadows.

Pitt Meadows firefighters were called to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, where they discovered a Ford F350 abandoned and on fire.

The vehicle had been driven into a wooded area off of Hammond Road by Springdale Drive before being set on fire, said deputy fire chief Brad Perrie.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows airport site of temporary home for fire department

About eight firefighters attended the fire plus the duty chiefs and were able to knock it down in around 15 minutes.

Then they stayed on scene to make sure the fire was totally extinguished..

“Because it was in a wooded area,” said Perrie.

READ MORE: GoFundMe for family of seven displaced by Pitt Meadows house fire

“Even though it’s fortunate that it’s been fairly wet, so it didn’t spread or anything,” Perrie added.

Because of the location, witnesses have indicated the truck might have been stolen.

The investigation has since been turned over to the RCMP.

• Awaiting RCMP response. More to follow.

 

