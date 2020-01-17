A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS – files)

Public schools open, another wintry storm to approach Maple Ridge

All public schools are open

All Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows public schools are open Friday, despite a special weather statement in effect for Metro Vancouver – including Maple Ridge.

“Like yesterday, give yourself extra time to get to school this morning,” the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows district said in an online post.

RELATED: More snow for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Maple Ridge Christian and Meadowridge private schools are also open.

Meanwhile, the special weather statement in effect is warning the public about another storm.

“An approaching Pacific storm will bring a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain to the south coast beginning tonight and continuing Saturday,” reports Environment Canada.

“Strong winds will also accompany the storm.”

The storm will arrive tonight with snow beginning late this evening across the south coast.

Environment Canada does expect the snow to transition to rain, adding that it’s difficult to predict when that will happen.

About five centimetres of snowfall is expected Friday, before periods of snow mixed with rain begin late this evening.

Another two to four centimetres of snowfall is expected overnight.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
