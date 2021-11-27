The society aims to raise $1,000. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)

The society aims to raise $1,000. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)

‘ARM’ed for a good cause in Maple Ridge

The society to participate in the Giving Tuesday movement on Nov. 30

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is gearing up to take part in the global movement for giving, called the Giving Tuesday.

The society has a goal to raise $1,000 for this year’s Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, and will be focusing on fundraising for the protection and conservation of the five Pacific Salmon species i.e. Chinook, Chum, Coho, Pink, and Sockeye, found in the Alouette River, said Alex Holmes of the society.

“GivingTuesday is all about the season of giving for good causes as we lead up into the holiday season. This is a time to help raise funds that help non-profits and charities run their organizations and achieve their goals. This year, the Alouette River Management Society is raising funds to help protect and conserve the five pacific salmon species found in the Alouette Watershed,” she said.

The society’s goal to raise the funds would help keep their salmon projects in the watershed and river going.

“This includes maintaining overwintering habitats, restoring areas of suitable and useable habitat, water quality monitoring, and stream keeper training to help keep the system healthy to support the Pacific Salmon,” said Holmes.

To support the cause and help the society reach their goal, people can visit their website: www.alouetteriver.org.

ALSO READ: Another community partnership in Maple Ridge extends support for flood relief

ALSO READ: Extreme wildfire weather increasing around the globe, research says

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Systemic racism in policing across B.C. demands reform says Human Rights Commissioner
Next story
‘Not like it normally is’: Black Friday shoppers hunt for deals

Just Posted

The shelter has several animals in its care right now and are looking to find permanent homes for them. Pictured here is Eros. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch/Special to The News)
Adopt an animal for half price until Dec. 8 through BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch

Active transportation choices are seen as healthier for people and the planet. The City of Maple Ridge has a draft strategic transportation plan aimed at helping address this issue, and they’re seeking public input before Dec. 8. (Janet Dwillies/Special to The News)
GOING GREEN: Setting the future of transportation in Maple Ridge

Clair-Obscur is coming to The ACT Arts Centre. (Special to The News)
Corsican polyphony fused with Persian tradition coming to Maple Ridge

The society aims to raise $1,000. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)
‘ARM’ed for a good cause in Maple Ridge