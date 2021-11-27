‘ARM’ed for a good cause in Maple Ridge

The society to participate in the Giving Tuesday movement on Nov. 30

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is gearing up to take part in the global movement for giving, called the Giving Tuesday.

The society has a goal to raise $1,000 for this year’s Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, and will be focusing on fundraising for the protection and conservation of the five Pacific Salmon species i.e. Chinook, Chum, Coho, Pink, and Sockeye, found in the Alouette River, said Alex Holmes of the society.

“GivingTuesday is all about the season of giving for good causes as we lead up into the holiday season. This is a time to help raise funds that help non-profits and charities run their organizations and achieve their goals. This year, the Alouette River Management Society is raising funds to help protect and conserve the five pacific salmon species found in the Alouette Watershed,” she said.

The society’s goal to raise the funds would help keep their salmon projects in the watershed and river going.

“This includes maintaining overwintering habitats, restoring areas of suitable and useable habitat, water quality monitoring, and stream keeper training to help keep the system healthy to support the Pacific Salmon,” said Holmes.

To support the cause and help the society reach their goal, people can visit their website: www.alouetteriver.org.

ALSO READ: Another community partnership in Maple Ridge extends support for flood relief

ALSO READ: Extreme wildfire weather increasing around the globe, research says