ARMS looking for more people to join invasive plant removal workshop in Maple Ridge

The free event will take place on Sunday at Reg Franklin Park

The invasive plant removal workshop will take place at Reg Franklin Park on Sunday and is need of more people to sign up. (ARMS/Special to The News)

The Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is asking for more people to register for their invasive plant removal workshop this weekend after what they’ve called “limited registration so far.”

Working in partnership with the Invasive Species Council of Metro Vancouver, ARMS will teach people how to identify invasive plant species and how best to remove them.

Attending this event is free and there is space for up to 20 individuals to participate. In order to attend, people must be at least 12 years old, with minors needing to be accompanied by an adult.

The invasive plant removal workshop will take place in Reg Franklin Park on Sunday, March 26, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Interested individuals can register for the event at https://forms.gle/gkY87WGgzJ2BGebL9.

