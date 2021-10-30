ARMS to host their first ALLCO Fish Hatchery tour this November

Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is putting together hatchery tours, with their first tour slated for Nov. 8.

ARMS will be hosting its first ALLCO Fish Hatchery tour on Nov. 8 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“This is the first tour for 2021. We used to host tours regularly for school groups, community groups and the general public prior to COVID-19. Since then, we have had to adjust what we can offer and when. We hope to be able to offer more in the upcoming year,” said Alex Holmes of the society.

On this tour, ARMS will focus on the history and current conditions of the Alouette River and Watershed, salmon lifecycles, what work goes on at the hatchery and learn about the salmon species found in the Alouette River.

“We also talk about trout species found within the river and cover environmental history of the area,” said Holmes.

There will be limited availability for the tour and ARMS would be able to accommodate only 15 people.

Those interested in attending this tour can RSVP to Alex at communications@alouetteriver.org by Nov. 5.

”Currently we have not enforced being vaccinated, as it is outside. Because we will not always be able to stay physically distant, we do encourage the use of masks during the tour and hand sanitizing before we start,” Holmes said.

