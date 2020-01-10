Cheryl Ashlie is president of ARMS. (THE NEWS – files)

Ashlie acclaimed Liberal candidate in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Next provincial election is Oct. 16, 2021.

Cheryl Ashlie has been acclaimed the B.C. Liberal candidate in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows B.C. Liberal riding association has issued a notice of a candidate selection meeting for Feb. 1 at noon.

It states that Ashlie, a constituency assistant to former Liberal MLA Doug Bing in the same riding, has been acclaimed.

READ ALSO: Former councillor seeking B.C. Liberal nomination.

She announced in December that she was seeking the nomination. She said then that she’s seen a shift in ideology in the B.C. Liberals towards addressing social issues.

Ashlie is currently president of the Alouette River Management Society and was formerly a Maple Ridge councillor and school board trustee.

In November, ARMS announced the launch of the Save Our Salmon campaign. Ashlie said the group will fight Maple Ridge council’s third-reading approval of a 26-home riverfront subdivision on the South Alouette River.

READ ALSO: Former Maple Ridge councillor new president of Alouette River society.

Ashlie was also the 2017 citizen of the year, as selected by the Mapel Ridge Community Foundation.

One of the major projects Ashlie helped work on in recent years is Foundry, formerly the Youth Wellness Centre.

The centre provides support to youth and families facing substance use or mental illness issues.

She was a part of the committee that has been able to obtain the services of Dr. Matthew Chow, a child psychiatrist who works in tandem with the centre.

With a referral from Chow, a youth advocate is assigned to the child and family, which includes individual appointments and a Thursday night drop-in time for free.

READ ALSO: Ashlie named Maple Ridge Citizen of the Year.

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Lisa Beare, the tourism minister.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021.

 


