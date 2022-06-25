Be prepared for hot temperatures this weekend in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Environment Canada is warning the public rising temperatures might lead to an increase in snowmelt and increased stream flows this weekend. (The News files)

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning as the first hot stretch of summer weather hits the south coast this weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday supposed to be sunny and hot.

A high of 24 C is expected on Saturday, June 25, with the humidex of 26 C. However, inland temperatures are expected to rise to about 30 C with a humidex of 32 C. On Saturday night a low of 14 C is expected.

On Sunday a high of 27 C is being forecast, with inland temperatures reaching about 32 C.

Deputy chief Stephan Drolet, Emergency Management Manager for the City of Maple Ridge, noted that even though extreme heat like what was felt in last year’s heat dome is not expected, people need to remember to drink lots of water to stay hydrated, wear loose, light-coloured clothing, wide brimmed hats and sunscreen.

Drolet is advising people to open windows in the evening to let in the cool air to their homes and use fans and portable air conditioning, if they are accessible. Also, he said, people should check in on friends and family members that may be suseptible to the warm weather.

“Our Emergency Planning staff will continue to monitor conditions and if the situation changes the City will issue new information as required,” he said.

He wanted to remind citizens to sign up for the new Voyent Alert notification app that the City will be using to provide alerts such as ‘extreme heat’ information.

Michelle Gaudet with the City of Pitt Meadows said they are ensuring residents are comfortable and safe should any extreme heat warning come into effect during the summer. As Fraser Health has not advised of an extreme heat alert or emergency this weekend, the City, said Gaudet, currently does not have plans to activate emergency response to open cooling centres.

“We encourage residents to prepare in advance for warm weather this weekend, including seeking cooler indoor public spaces like malls, libraries, and recreation centres with air conditioning if their homes cannot be adequately cooled,” said Gaudet.

“The City will continue monitoring the forecast and make changes to our response as needed,” she added

Gaudet also noted that PreparedBC recently published an Extreme Heat Preparedness Guide, which helps residents plan and prepare for future extreme heat events.

Environment Canada is warning that there is a risk of heat related illness with the hot temperatures forecast for the weekend.

The government agency is also warning about an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability at higher elevations – and an increase in stream flows because of run-off.

For those flocking to the beach, the agency is warning swimmers that water is still cool for this time of year and may cause hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

Temperatures are expected to return to “near-normal” by the middle of next week as a cooler, unsettled airmass is expected onshore.

For more information about the Voyent Alert app go to mapleridge.ca/453.