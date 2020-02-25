RCMP (File photo)

Calls about rock throwing on Golden Ears Bridge leads to arrest

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest man with Canada-wide warrant for murder charge out of Edmonton

Multiple calls from drivers reporting a man throwing rocks and other items at passing motorists on the Golden Ears Bridge resulted in the arrest of an alleged murder suspect last week.

According to a Ridge Meadows RCMP, Richard Joseph Lacarte had a Canada-wide warrant out of Edmonton for second-degree murder relating to a 2014 investigation.

Lacarte was charged with the murder of a person well known to the Edmonton LGBT community.

The RCMP received calls about the man on the bridge at around 5:15 p.m., last Thursday, Feb. 20.

However, rush-hour traffic made it difficult for police to approach the man.

UPDATE: Protesters dismantle blockade on Maple Ridge tracks

“At one point the suspect jumped over the sidewalk barricade and began walking in the middle of moving traffic,” said Insp. Allison Good.

“Due to heavy traffic volume, and fearing the suspect may be hit by a moving vehicle, Const. Van Delft had to act and ran across three lanes of traffic, pushing the suspect to safety and arresting him for mischief,” the inspector explained.

A subsequent investigation into the suspect’s identity lead Ridge Meadows RCMP to discover the outstanding warrant from Alberta.

“This is a tremendous example of how no call is too small,” Good said.

“There was no way for these citizens to know what this man was possibly involved with. But because they took the time to make a police report, we now have this alleged murder suspect in custody. You never know what your call to police may result in,” she added.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Tebb, of the Edmonton Police Services historical crimes section commended the local efforts of police and the public.

“We thank the citizens of Ridge Meadows for their role in this outcome, and we thank Const. Van Delft for his commitment in the safe apprehension of this alleged suspect.”

Lacarte was remanded in custody and is being transported to Edmonton.


RCMP

