(THE NEWS/files) The big birthday bash for Canada is on July 1.

Canada Day a big show in Maple Ridge memorial park

Starts at noon, entertainment all day, July 1

Without the time, energy and money of many groups and helpers, it would be a tall order to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

But thanks to a committee of volunteers, partnering agencies and government, both local and federal, Canada Day celebrations will take place Monday, July 1.

The annual bash in Memorial Peace Park is all planned out with events that include a community barbecue, face painting, multicultural dancers, pony rides, food trucks, spray area, and a handicraft market.

Events kick off at noon with a party in the park – Memorial Peace Park and at the ACT building in downtown Maple Ridge, and will include a closure of 224th Street adjacent to the park.

People are encouraged to carpool, take transit or walk to the event and to bring their own water bottle.

The formal opening ceremonies start at 12:30 p.m., with O Canada, followed by entertainment, such as The Matinee, beginning on the main stage at 1:30 p.m.

There is also a multicultural fashion show at 1:30 p.m. on the family stage, in the southwest corner of the park, followed by the Ridge Meadows Got Talent show at the ACT, where winners from the event that took place the preceding Saturday will strut their stuff.

Winners from the youth talent portion for kids aged 10-18, and the adult portion for people aged 19 to 55, and the senior’s category for those over 55 will be repeating their performances for the Canada Day crowd.

For a change of pace, at 4 p.m., Polynesia: Spirit of the Pacific takes place at the star stage at the ACT, while at the same time, the Maple Ridge Ukulele Circle takes to the family stage in the park.

A fly-by thanks to Civil Air Search and Rescue squad will cap off the entertainment at 4:45 p.m.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Longboarder, 14, and car collide near Maple Ridge tent city
Next story
Man arrested for alleged indecent act after ‘predatory’ SkyTrain incident

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger’

Canada Day a big show in Maple Ridge memorial park

Starts at noon, entertainment all day, July 1

UPDATE: Longboarder, 14, and car collide near Maple Ridge tent city

Teen taken to hospital by ambulance, injuries not life threatening

Maple Ridge church joins network to support people of all sexual orientations, gender identities

Golden Ears United Church now part of Affirm United

Letter: Clearcutting B.C.’s last old-growth leaving us poorer, forever

‘True sustainability is leaving similar values and conditions for future generations.’

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

Olympic skier from B.C. suing Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

Man arrested for alleged indecent act after ‘predatory’ SkyTrain incident

A woman had reported the man had exposed himself while on the train on April 29

Two helicopters reportedly seized by RCMP near U.S. border south of Cultus Lake

Federal Mounties mum on raid two weeks after dramatic raid reported by Columbia Valley residents

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Most Read