Canada Day a big show in Maple Ridge memorial park

(THE NEWS/files) The big birthday bash for Canada is on July 1.

Without the time, energy and money of many groups and helpers, it would be a tall order to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

But thanks to a committee of volunteers, partnering agencies and government, both local and federal, Canada Day celebrations will take place Monday, July 1.

The annual bash in Memorial Peace Park is all planned out with events that include a community barbecue, face painting, multicultural dancers, pony rides, food trucks, spray area, and a handicraft market.

Events kick off at noon with a party in the park – Memorial Peace Park and at the ACT building in downtown Maple Ridge, and will include a closure of 224th Street adjacent to the park.

People are encouraged to carpool, take transit or walk to the event and to bring their own water bottle.

The formal opening ceremonies start at 12:30 p.m., with O Canada, followed by entertainment, such as The Matinee, beginning on the main stage at 1:30 p.m.

There is also a multicultural fashion show at 1:30 p.m. on the family stage, in the southwest corner of the park, followed by the Ridge Meadows Got Talent show at the ACT, where winners from the event that took place the preceding Saturday will strut their stuff.

Winners from the youth talent portion for kids aged 10-18, and the adult portion for people aged 19 to 55, and the senior’s category for those over 55 will be repeating their performances for the Canada Day crowd.

For a change of pace, at 4 p.m., Polynesia: Spirit of the Pacific takes place at the star stage at the ACT, while at the same time, the Maple Ridge Ukulele Circle takes to the family stage in the park.

A fly-by thanks to Civil Air Search and Rescue squad will cap off the entertainment at 4:45 p.m.



