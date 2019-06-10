Maple Ridge busy with Canada Day, Car Free Day

Summer events keep downtown lively

If you’re wondering what to do or where to go on Canada Day, the City of Maple Ridge already has it figured out for you.

The annual July 1 bash in Memorial Peace Park is all planned out with events that include a community barbecue, face painting, multicultural dancers, pony rides, food trucks, spray area, and a handicraft market.

Events kick off at noon on Canada Day, Monday, July 1, in the park and at the ACT building in downtown Maple Ridge, and will include a closure of 224th Street adjacent to the park. People are encouraged to car pool, take transit or walk to the event and to bring their own water bottle.

The opening ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m., with entertainment, such as The Matinee, beginning on the main stage at 1:30 p.m. There is also a multicultural fashion show.

This Sunday, June 16:

In the meantime, don’t forget the first annual Maple Ridge Car Free Day, this Sunday, June 16, also in Memorial Peace Park. The event combines Father’s Day, a cycle race, pancake breakfast, food truck fest, repair cafe and craft beer tent, starting at 9 a.m., and going to 6 p.m. Local streets will be blocked off to allow people to take in the activities.

• In Pitt Meadows, Canada Day events start happening in Spirit Square at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. There will be an artisan market, car show and shine, dog show, kids zone and stage entertainment with more details closer to the big day.

 


