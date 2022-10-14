Celebrate the Night fireworks postponed due to ongoing fire ban

The Oct. 21 event has added new LED attractions to replace the fireworks

Fireworks have been a major part of past Celebrate the Night events, but will not be present at this year’s celebration. (The News)

An extension of the fire ban in Maple Ridge has forced Celebrate the Night to postpone their Oct. 21 fireworks and introduce new forms of entertainment for their upcoming event.

“The safety of citizens and the surrounding neighbourhood/park are of the utmost importance,” said Ross Munroe, community coordinator for special events and volunteers with the City of Maple Ridge. “The City thanks the community for their understanding and event partners for their continued support.”

Several new forms of entertainment and activities have been introduced to Celebrate the Night in response to the cancellation of fireworks.

“In addition to performances by Raincity, a costume contest, roving circus performers, lantern displays, food trucks and much more, Celebrate the Night will now feature a light up playground and light displays,” said Munroe.

The newly added light up playground will feature various playground equipment decked out in LED lights. There will now also be a photo booth stand, as well as a Halloween games alley filled with LED hoop toss, bowl down the witches, and other themed games.

In addition to the various LED attractions, Celebrate the Night has also added new light displays to further illuminate the evening.

Celebrate the Night will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 at Memorial Peace Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with more information being available at https://www.mapleridge.ca/1758/Celebrate-the-Night.

