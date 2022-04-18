Citizens of the Year finalists announced in Maple Ridge

Three finalists announced for each award

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation announced the finalists for Citizen of the Year on Friday, April 15. (Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation has announced the nine finalists for Citizen of the Year.

For the Lifetime Achievement Award the finalists are Matt Debruyn, Sandi Temple, and Dr. Robert Masse.

Finalists for the Teesha Sharma Under 40 Award are Oliver Vajda, Amy Pridday, and Jesse Sokol.

And, finalists for the Youth Award are Harley McFarlane, Mya VanDerMey, and Sophia Barker-Voisine.

The foundation is gearing up for a Masquerade Party to celebrate the 2022 Citizens of the Year.

The Masquerade Party will feature acoustic vocal duo Almost Famous, who have a catalog of more than 650 songs from the 1960’s to modern hits. There will be a buffet-style dinner, both a silent and live auction, the awards presentation, and a night of dancing.

Fundraising has already begun for the foundation with $31,240 raised so far of a $50,000 goal.

All funds from this event will go towards supporting the foundation and the work they do in the community, supporting non-profits, individuals and families.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Community Foundation planning Masquerade Party for gala

ALSO: Maple Ridge Community Foundation accepting 2022 Citizen of the Year nominations

Winners will be announced at the foundation’s Masquerade Fundraising Dinner on Saturday, April 23rd , 2022.

The 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards will take place from 6-11:55 p.m. on April 23 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way, in Pitt Meadows.

To donate or purchase tickets go to trellis.org/mrcf-2022-citizen-of-the-year-awards.

• More information about the finalists to come

maple ridge