City asks residents to sign up for Alert Maple Ridge

Public emergencies appear to be on the increase, as climate change brings more floods, more forest fires, and a greater impact on communities.

The City of Maple Ridge is encouraging residents to sign up for Alert Maple Ridge to receive emergency alerts. The communications service is powered by Voyent Alert, which is the name of the app many residents downloaded when the notification system was first launched by the city in 2022.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge launches new emergency notification system

Now being utilized as Alert Maple Ridge, it notifies subscribers of emergencies like fires, floods, storms and other hazards in the community. In the middle of Emergency Preparedness Week (May 7-13), the city has re-branded the service, and is expanding the use to send out additional notifications.

Fire Chief Micheal Van Dop was promoting the service at the Maple Ridge Home Show last weekend, and sees it as an important tool.

“From atmospheric rivers, floods and landslides to extreme heat events, each of us has a responsibility to know the risks, make a plan and have an emergency kit on hand to ensure the safety of our family and pets,” said Van Dop.

“The city has a robust emergency plan, and the more that each of us are self-sufficient in the early hours of a disaster, the more our first responders can focus on the immediate life safety issues and the faster we can all move to recovery.”

Residents can sign up for alerts directly through the city’s website at mapleridge.ca/alert or download the Voyent Alert app for free through the App Store or Google Play.

“Alert Maple Ridge is a convenient way for people to get important information in an emergency situation directly on their cell phone or email,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy. “I encourage everyone in the community with a smart phone or tablet to sign up to receive the alerts so we can get important information to you as quickly as possible in an emerging event.”

Alert Maple Ridge allows subscribers to only get notified when communication is relevant to locations or topics they’ve subscribed to.

In an effort to provide more streamlined service, in the coming months, residents will be able to use the service to receive additional notifications related to facility and service impacts, including pool closures, road work and traffic disruptions. Residents will have the option to choose what type of notifications they would like to receive and whether they prefer to receive alerts through a mobile app, email and/or text message.

Those who sign up can also identify locations of interest to receive information targeted to a geographical location of their choice.

The City will be reaching out to subscribers who previously signed up to receive notifications through the city website to advise that they will be receiving notifications through Alert Maple Ridge. Subscribers will have the option to unsubscribe or can follow the instructions to customize their experience with the new service.

During Emergency Preparedness Week, the city is encouraging residents to be prepared. They should develop an emergency plan that includes contact information, evacuation routes and a designated meeting place for family members.

Make an emergency kit that includes supplies such as water, non-perishable food, flashlights, first aid and essential items for babies, pets and family members with special needs. Families should be able to take care of basic needs for at least 72 hours following a disaster, as help may not come immediately. Look for resources and checklists at mapleridge.ca/1175.

For more information about the City’s emergency response plan and how to be prepared, visit mapleridge.ca/1240.