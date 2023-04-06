HUB Cycling and the City of Maple Ridge are partnering to teach cycling safety and skills to students. (HUB Cycling/Special to The News)

City of Maple Ridge and HUB cycling partner in bike safety for kids

Grade 6 and 7 students will get cycling education and safety course

The City of Maple Ridge, in partnership with HUB Cycling, will be offering cycling education to more children in the city

Beginning in spring 2023, HUB Cycling’s Ride the Road bike safety education course will be made available to children in grades 6 and 7 in Maple Ridge public elementary schools. The free program will be delivered at nine schools this year – up from the previous four per year since the program first launched in 2016. It will be delivered to more schools next year, on a schedule that will allow HUB’s program to reach all public elementary school students in the target grades every two years.

The Ride the Road course includes five in-class lessons that teach students cycling safety theory. They will also learn on-bike skills via school ground training and group rides around the neighbourhood.

‘The city continues to invest in active transportation infrastructure such as sidewalks, multi-use pathways and cycling facilities that improve the health, accessibility and livability for our growing community,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy. “We are pleased to make this additional investment in our youth. Understanding the rules of the road and learning how to ride a bike safely helps build confidence and provides youth with lifelong benefits of having a safe, healthy and fun way to get around the community.”

To ensure all students can participate, HUB will supply bicycles – including adaptive bicycles specifically designed for people with physical and developmental disabilities – and helmets to those who need them.

“HUB Cycling is pleased to partner with the City of Maple Ridge to provide universal biking education to all Maple Ridge elementary schools over the coming two years,” said Rose Gardner, HUB’s director of bike education. “With this expansion, the City of Maple Ridge becomes a leader in providing youth with the skills and knowledge needed to use active transportation and stay safe on our roads. Raising a generation of sustainable transportation users is critical to realizing our climate action and vision zero goals. In addition to numerous health benefits, cycling also helps build a stronger connection to the community.”

HUB Cycling will monitor program outcomes by surveying students and teachers. The group will deliver an annual report to the city by December.

Spaces in the program are full for this spring, but schools interested in participating in the fall can contact HUB Cycling at schools@bikehub.ca or register for Bike to School Week, which is happening from May 29-June 2 at www.bikehub.ca/btsw.

Cyclingmaple ridgePitt Meadows

 

HUB Cycling and the City of Maple Ridge are partnering to teach cycling safety and skills to students. (HUB Cycling/Special to The News)
