The Yennadon Lands are near the school by the same name.

City of Maple Ridge continues the hunt for new industrial land

Since 2014, 203 acres of industrial land has been designated for future employment needs

The City of Maple Ridge is on the hunt for industrial land that can be immediately developed as it works to meet the target set out in the city’s Commercial and Industrial Strategy.

Since the strategy was endorsed in 2014, 203 acres of industrial land has been designated for future employment needs, almost meeting the target set for 2042 of 230 acres, according to a city press release.

However, some of the designated land can’t be immediately developed or is reserved for future use.

“Some properties are difficult to develop due to site conditions like slopes, watercourses and service constraints,” explained Christine Carter, general manager planning and development services.

RELATED: Quest continues for industrial space in Maple Ridge

“Those lands are still important because they’ll be used down the line. In the meantime, we’re on the hunt for more new industrial land around Maple Ridge that’s flat, fully serviced, accessible and ready for development now,” added Carter.

Possible locations city staff are looking at include the Lougheed Transit Corridor, Yennadon Lands and Albion Flats.

RELATED: Yennadon site could become employment lands

Currently, only seven per cent of the city’s tax base comes from industrial and commercial sources, noted City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden, adding that it’s crucial for that number to increase, not only to provide residents with the services they need, but to curb residential taxes.

“Maple Ridge is a great place to live, but we also need to make it a great place to work. You shouldn’t have to commute out of town for work,” said Morden.

“Council is focused on designating more land that will attract commercial and manufacturing employment for our residents,” he added.


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-salmon farm protesters rally outside DFO offices

Just Posted

City of Maple Ridge continues the hunt for new industrial land

Since 2014, 203 acres of industrial land has been designated for future employment needs

Fraser health sends letter warning of possible COVID exposure at Maple Ridge school

Parents of students at Yennadon Elementary were told an individual at the school has contacted virus

LETTER:

Catch much more BC Votes 2020 coverage from the Black Press Media in days and weeks to come

Langley man arrested in connection with $264,000 drug and cash bust in Grand Prairie

Police have warrants out for Christine Emes and Christopher Gilliat, also from Langley

Former Maple Ridge resident is a finalist for 2020 CBC nonfiction prize

Garibaldi Secondary grad, Jonathan Poh, writes about second-hand clothing stores in Value Village

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Lower Mainland woman’s Halloween spirit

Langley’s Tanya Reid posted video offering suggestions of how trick-or-treating might look for her

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Father hopes journey to aviation-safety program inspires hope

Former South Surrey resident Greg Sewell hasn’t given up on quest to mandate older-plane retrofits

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Most Read