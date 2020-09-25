City of Maple Ridge continues the hunt for new industrial land

Since 2014, 203 acres of industrial land has been designated for future employment needs

The Yennadon Lands are near the school by the same name.

The City of Maple Ridge is on the hunt for industrial land that can be immediately developed as it works to meet the target set out in the city’s Commercial and Industrial Strategy.

Since the strategy was endorsed in 2014, 203 acres of industrial land has been designated for future employment needs, almost meeting the target set for 2042 of 230 acres, according to a city press release.

However, some of the designated land can’t be immediately developed or is reserved for future use.

“Some properties are difficult to develop due to site conditions like slopes, watercourses and service constraints,” explained Christine Carter, general manager planning and development services.

“Those lands are still important because they’ll be used down the line. In the meantime, we’re on the hunt for more new industrial land around Maple Ridge that’s flat, fully serviced, accessible and ready for development now,” added Carter.

Possible locations city staff are looking at include the Lougheed Transit Corridor, Yennadon Lands and Albion Flats.

Currently, only seven per cent of the city’s tax base comes from industrial and commercial sources, noted City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden, adding that it’s crucial for that number to increase, not only to provide residents with the services they need, but to curb residential taxes.

“Maple Ridge is a great place to live, but we also need to make it a great place to work. You shouldn’t have to commute out of town for work,” said Morden.

“Council is focused on designating more land that will attract commercial and manufacturing employment for our residents,” he added.



