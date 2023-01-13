City of Maple Ridge plans planting after work along Fern Crescent

Cut trees will be replaced with 670 new trees, thousands of shrubs in Maple Ridge Park

City hall plans a new Fern Crescent roundabout. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

The City of Maple Ridge says it will plant hundreds of new trees in the area of Fern Crescent and Maple Ridge park as part of traffic upgrades.

The city has begun site preparation work to construct a new traffic circle on Fern Crescent at 236 Street.

The roundabout is part of road safety improvements to enhance transportation routes and will include an upgraded intersection to accommodate existing and future needs of this growing area of the community, said a press release from city hall.

The city held a virtual open house in June 2022, and the project plan was presented to the community for feedback. Project timing and traffic impacts were the main concern from area residents. Planners noted construction was scheduled during winter months to reduce impacts on traffic and wildlife in the construction zone.

The project will include:

• A 3m multi-use path on the south side of 132 Avenue/Fern Crescent

• Paved pathway linking Balsam Street to 132 Avenue and 236 Street to Fern Crescent

• Street/pathway lighting

• Improved bus stop on Fern Crescent

The city said the project will provide alternative travel options for cyclists and pedestrians, upgrades to fish and riparian habitats along 236 Street, better stormwater management, and safer access to parks, schools, recreation, transit and other amenities.

Crews will complete removal of trees to create space for the multi-use path and traffic circle vehicle lanes to ensure safety during construction and clear site lines for the roadway and multi-use path.

In the upcoming year, the city will add to the forest canopy in the immediate area by planting 670 new trees, including eight different tree species, to ensure a mixed forest eco-system.

In addition, the city will also plant over 1,200 native shrubs and 4,500 plants along the park boundary. The landscaping work around the road and multi-use path will also use native plants to blend into the natural setting in the immediate area.

This road project will improve the safety for all modes of transportation and there will be a net increase in the forest canopy in the area as this project is completed.

Residents had complained to The News about tree removal in Maple Ridge Park for the project.

For more information on the project visit mapleridge.ca/2656.