City of Maple Ridge to host affordable housing summit

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon will be keynote speaker at May 30 event

B.C. Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon will be a keynote speaker at the Maple Ridge affordable housing summit. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

Maple Ridge City Hall will focus on the issue of affordable housing at an event later this month.

Ravi Kahlon, BC’s Minister of Housing will be the keynote speaker at the city’s Housing Affordability Summit on May 30 at the Albion Community Centre.

The summit will hear from a range of regional groups and partners, including elected officials, decision makers and members of the public.

“Housing remains a key concern and priority in virtually every community across the province, and Maple Ridge is no exception,” said Mayor Ruimy. “Although the lack of affordable housing is widespread, it’s incumbent on us that we address the housing problems we’re able to in our own community. That’s why we’re bringing together a group of well-informed leaders, key partners and community members to help council listen and learn, as we devise a homegrown plan of action on housing for our residents.”

Ruimy’s new council will host three leadership summit events this year. A Climate Action Summit was held in April, and another about economic development is coming in the fall, with a date to be announced in coming weeks.

Council intends to engage with key partners and the community, and to build connections with a spectrum of housing providers, developers and related industry groups.

Two panel discussions in the morning will be followed by smaller industry-themed afternoon breakout sessions for not-for-profits, private industry, community groups, financial and government partners to complete the day.

Information and ideas will be gathered and collated, to help inform the city’s new directions and policy development regarding housing affordability.

For more information or registration details for the Housing Affordability Summit visit the city website at www.mapleridge.ca/summit

