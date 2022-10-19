City of Pitt Meadows asks the province to investigate local foundation

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall is one of three members of the Select Committee that investigated the actions of the Pitt Meadows Community Foundation from 2017 to 2022. (The News)

Pitt Meadow city council is calling on the province to investigate the Pitt Meadows Community Foundation, in the wake of concerns that the foundation’s $150,000 in funds could be seized by the CRA.

Based on an investigation done by a special city committee, city council unanimously voted in favour of asking the provincial government to investigate and intervene with the foundation.

All of this stems from a leadership change that occurred back in May of 2017, which Mayor Bill Dingwall, who was a councillor at the time, described as “a hostile takeover by members of council and their spouses and family.”

The committee, which was comprised of Dingwall, Councillor Bob Meachen, and CAO Mark Roberts, summarized the events that led to this investigation in the first place.

“On May 16, 2017, with significant controversy, a new board of directors was elected, comprised of a majority of the 2014-2018 city council, along with two councillors’ spouses and a friend,” the committee said in a statement. “Since the board was elected, in council’s view, the failure of the PMCF to meet its mandate has been a significant source of concern for the community.”

Prior to the leadership change, Zabrina Braithwaite-Kelso and Coun. Mike Hayes were acting as co-presidents, with Couns. Gwen O’Connell and Dingwall, among others, as directors.

They were replaced with Terry Becker, wife of then-mayor John Becker, as the president. Other new directors included Bruce Bell, Mike Stark, and David Murray, who were all councillors at the time, Wayne Elkerton, husband of former councillor Janis Elkerton, Norma Murray, a friend of the current council at the time, and then-mayor Becker.

Dingwall explained that their director count has fallen even lower since 2017, further worsening the situation.

“I believe they’re down to only four directors out of seven now,” he said. “Hopefully, the province will step in and appoint a new board.”

Since then, the special committee discovered that the PMCF has failed to file its 2018 annual information return, as well as additional returns. This lead to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) revoking the foundation’s charitable status.

As a result, the PMCF is no longer able to issue official donation receipts or remain tax-exempt. They are also subject to a failure-to-file penalty and could be imposed with a revocation tax from the CRA.

This change in status is a big deal for the foundation and the $150,000 of community money they have in their control, according to Roberts.

“It [revocation tax] would mean that the foundation’s financial assets are at risk for up to 100 per cent of their value, which means up to $150,000 could be permanently forfeited,” he explained.

The special committee hopes to get this revocation tax waved so that the community money won’t be at risk of being seized.

“The ultimate goal of city council is to restore the PMCF to its former status,” the committee stated in its press release Tuesday.

“This would include a new and active volunteer board of directors comprised of community members, and the restoration of PMCF to charitable status. In addition, to urge the CRA to forego any revocation tax to ensure that the monies raised in Pitt Meadows can go back into the community for many years to come.”

Dingwall explained that while the future of the foundation resources are unknown at this time, he does believe that all of the money is still there.

“The investigation would only turn criminal if all the money was gone or used inappropriately,” Dingwall said. “But there’s no indication that has happened. At this stage, it’s more on the civil side. We believe the money is all there.”

The PMCF appears to have run only a handful of community programs since 2017, including their Pitt Meadows Citizen of the Year contest, which had previously been run every year, but has only happened once since the 2017 takeover.

If the special committee gets its desired outcome, and the province steps in to appoint a new board and reinstate the charitable status without the CRA applying the revocation tax, then Roberts explained that there are a few things the new board will do to ensure something like the 2017 takeover never happens again.

“[We’ll] stagger the tenure of directors to keep continuity and corporate knowledge,” he said. “Assist the board with administrative best practices, and legal processes, when needed. Implement a policy for memberships to be approved by the board, not an individual.”

There is no timeline as to when the province might start or finish an investigation.

The News has reached out to John Becker for comment and is awaiting his response.