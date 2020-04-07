Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall says it is very exciting to see local businesses find creative ways to serve the community. (THE NEWS/files)

City of Pitt Meadows Launches Local Business and Services Listing

Guide provides info which will encourage and enable residents to shop local

In an effort to encourage and enable their residents to shop local, the City of Pitt Meadows is providing an online resource listing the businesses and services still up-and-running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local business and services listing provides telephone numbers and websites for restaurants, grocery stores, financial services, gardening supplies, IT services, pet care and beauty products.

The resource was launched as part of the Pitt Meadows city council approved economic resiliency task force (ERTF).

“Pitt Meadows is proud of its local business community,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “In these trying times, it is vital that we shop local. It is very exciting to see our local businesses finding creative ways to serve the community. We are asking residents to support their favourite shops and restaurants when they need it most.”

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows council established economic resiliency task force

The ERTF is recruiting for up to six dedicated individuals from Pitt Meadows to represent a variety of sectors and sizes (e.g. business, financial, retail, industrial, and tourism) to serve on the Task Force.

“The mandate of the task force is to advocate through senior levels of government to ease the economic burdens created by COVID-19; to share information and educate the community about resources and programs available to support business and community resiliency; and work in collaboration with stakeholders to identity economic recovery for business, workers and the community,” says chief administrative officer Mark Roberts.

To view the new local business and services listing and/or apply to the new economic resiliency task force by April 13, visit pittmeadows.ca/ertf


