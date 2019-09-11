City’s new vision: Pitt Meadows Proud

The Pitt Meadows strategic plan has five areas of focus.

Pitt Meadows council has approved a new, long-term strategic plan to serve as a guiding framework for policies, budgets and decision-making.

“This plan lays out a clear path forward to ensure the city is continuing to provide superior service and meet the current and future needs of our community by prioritizing important issues such as transportation, agriculture, the environment, public health, safety, quality of life and employee excellence,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

The city also has a new slogan, Pitt Meadows Proud, that tries to express the city’s goals.

“I look forward to working with council and staff to make our vision – Pitt Meadows Proud – come to life.”

The 2019-2022 strategic plan establishes the city’s vision, mission, and five strategic areas of focus: principled governance, balanced economic prosperity, community spirit and well being, transportation and infrastructure and corporate excellence.

Dingwall said Pitt Meadows Proud does not replace the longtime slogan, The Natural Place, but conveys a vision where “we want people to feel proud of Pitt Meadows.”