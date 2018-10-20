PMvotes2018: Dingwall elected mayor in Pitt Meadows as turnout up 10 per cent

His team of supporters also elected as incumbents Becker and Elkerton voted out.

Bill Dingwall watches the results at home with family and supporters. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Bill Dingwall and his team swept the 2018 Pitt Meadows municipal election.

Pitt Meadows voted for a mayor, six councillors and two trustees.

Dingwall defeated incumbent John Becker with more than triple the number of votes, 4,308 to 1,200.

“It’s been a long day, but the results are extremely humbling,” Dingwall said.

He said voter turnout was up to 5,500 from just under 4,000 last election.

“I really appreciate the citizens coming out, but also the fact they felt there needed to be change – change around respect and listening to our community.”

For council, Nicole MacDonald, who supported Dingwall, topped the polls with 4,146 votes.

Incumbent Tracy Miyashita (4,012) was also elected, as were other Dingwall supporters Mike Hayes (3,415), Bob Meachen (3,062) and Gwen O’Connell (2,497), who returns to council after not being elected in 2014. Anena Simpson (2,335) was also elected to council.

For school board, former principal Katie Sullivan (2,478) was elected, as was incumbent Korleen Carreras (2,484).

According to the City of Pitt Meadows, the election saw a 40.08 per cent voter turnout, nearly a 10 per cent increase from the 2014 election, with a total of 5,575 votes cast this year.

In Pitt Meadows in 2014, 3,996 of 13,143 eligible voters cast ballots, or 30 percent.

That year, Becker defeated Hayes for mayor, with 2,114 votes compared to 1,589.

That year, Dingwall topped the polls with 2,417, followed by Elkerton, with 2,225.

This year’s election results are unofficial until declared by the Chief Administrative Officer by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 24.

The new council will be inaugurated in a ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Regular council meetings will continue beginning the following week on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

City staff are preparing orientation sessions for the new council.