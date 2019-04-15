Government announces money for crime prevention. (THE NEWS/files)

Civil forfeiture proceeds fund crime-prevention programs in Maple Ridge

MLA announces money for restorative justice and crime-prevention programs.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services is getting a $164,000-boost for its restorative justice and crime-prevention programs, while the school district will receive another $30,000 to address domestic and sexual violence.

The money comes from the Crime Prevention and Remediation Grant Program, which in turn receives its money from the Civil Forfeiture Office. That office seizes property and money that come from the proceeds of crime in B.C.

Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith said programs that lead youth to resist joining gangs, support women escaping violence and help indigenous families heal from intergenerational trauma will benefit.

“Education is an important part of crime prevention and one that is needed for youth in Maple Ridge,” D’Eith added. “It’s through grant programs like this one that we can start to address the root issues of crime and focus on solutions.”

More than $6 million in grants and more than 170 local organizations and projects – will receive funding through the grant program in 2018-19.

Since 2006, the Crime Prevention and Remediation grant program has provided more than $39 million to help organizations throughout B.C. to further their crime prevention efforts.


