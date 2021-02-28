Closed by COVID-19, Pitt Meadows church offers Expression Station

Say what you need to say in this pandemic time, offers United Church

Pitt Meadows United Church has a new Expression Station, to create a record of people’s feelings during this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows church has created an Expression Station, at the little white chapel at the corner of Harris and Ford Roads.

Rev. Bethan Theunissen is the minister from the Pitt Meadows United Church, and says her congregation is missing the connection to the community now that they must only meet virtually, to comply with public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our intention is to create a slightly Luddite space where people can express what’s on their minds and hearts in real life rather than online,” she said. “To that end we’ve created a box where people can drop off a page with whatever they want to say.

“Our commitment is to read people’s “Expressions” with respect and care, and create a record of these expressions during this stage of the pandemic.”

She noted that of the 150 Psalms written in Christian sacred texts, one-third were laments – records of troubling feelings of exasperation, rage and disappointment in difficult times.

Theunissen asks that people simply write whatever is on their minds. They can use their names, an alias, or be anonymous. They can ask that their expression be private, or form part of the record. They can ask the church to pray for them, or not.

She said the expressions need not be religious, they don’t need to be perfect, and they need not be poetic.

“We’re a progressive bunch, and our purpose is not to convert anyone, but just to provide an opportunity for people in our community to ‘say what they need to say,’” said Theunissen.