Coast Mental Health to operate Maple Ridge’s extreme weather shelter

Emergency cold, wet weather beds at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries. Coast Mental Health with operate the new extreme weather shelter. (files)

Maple Ridge has an operator for its extreme weather shelter for homeless people.

It will be overseen by Coast Mental Health, a non-profit organization which already runs three facilities in the city – the temporary modular housing on Royal Crescent, and two supported housing facilities.

The extreme weather shelter will be available at 8:30 p.m. during emergency weather events. This facility has 30 beds, and is located at the Alliance Church (20399 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

City hall had been working with BC Housing, which provides funding for the shelter, to find an operator. During the city’s first snowfall, city staff and homeless advocates arranged that the same church was opened to street people, starting on Nov. 29, through Dec. 5. As many as 19 people stayed there.

“We’re proud of the work our staff, Rob Thiessen, Non-Judgmental Recovery and the Alliance Church did to get the EWS up and running,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy. “We are extremely grateful for the collaboration and strong partnership with Coast Mental Health who has now taken over full management of the program and facility. We look forward to working with our partners on the successful operation going forward.”

“We wanted to do everything we could to sustain these vital services and help with this urgent need,” said Keir Macdonald, CEO, Coast Mental Health. “People need a safe and warm place to stay during periods of extreme weather.”

Coast Mental Health is working in collaboration with Rob Thiessen, who is known for his past role as the managing director of the Tri-Cities Hope For Freedom Society. Thiessen helped get the shelter opened, and supported the day-to-day services.

He praised the city for stepping up during the first snowfall.

“I’ve worked in cities all across Canada and the United States,” said Thiessen, “but this is the first time I’ve seen a city taking the risk of potentially eating the cost to put services in place.”

Guests will be provided with a warm meal and a place to sleep. They will be able to connect with Coast Mental Health’s outreach services, including assistance with accessing more permanent housing options.

No pets are allowed at this facility due to limited space.

The shelter closes for cleaning at 7:15 a.m. All guests are asked to leave the shelter at this time.

Maple Ridge has one permanent shelter location, which is operated by the Salvation Army. This additional Extreme Weather Shelter (EWS) provides a vital service for many people experiencing homelessness, as demand increases during the winter months.

Anyone looking to donate or offer their services at the shelter is asked to contact Renay Bajkay, director housing services for Coast Mental Health at Renay.Bajkay@coastmentalhealth.com.