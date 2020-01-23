Condos proposed for 203rd Street. (Contributed)

Condo project takes a step after a year’s delay

Maple Ridge wanted to wait until transit study done

A proposal to build a four-storey, 82-unit condo building at Patterson Avenue and 203th Street in west Maple Ridge is back at council after being deferred last year until the completion of the Lougheed Transit Corridor Study.

With that study now complete, council’s committee meeting voted Tuesday to forward the project to a regular meeting.

The proposal had drawn opposition from nearby residents in single-family homes last year, but council, in December, decided to keep the multi-family land use designation while allowing the applicant to work with nearby residents on the design.

Read more: Higher density questioned in Hammond

Council had also asked for design changes so the building fit in better with the surrounding neighbourhood, although a new design had not yet been submitted, according to a Jan. 21 staff report.

Council heard that the developer wanted to wait until it heard from council before making any design changes.

Read more: Maple Ridge council wants a bolder vision for Lougheed corridor

Coun. Gordy Robson was concerned about traffic flow, parking and that prior, private convenants or building restrictions on properties in the area, allowing only single-family homes, could affect development.

The staff report notes that neighbouring property owners have concerns with the development, which would not comply with the building scheme set out in the convenants and that it’s possible that a neighbouring resident could challenge the development.

But planning director Chuck Goddard pointed out the convenants are between private landowners and that the city could still proceed with its rezoning process.

If approved, the complex also will be a short walk from one of the few stops, 203rd Street, for the new RapidBus which started running this month.

According to the staff report, the property falls into a sub-area of the transit corridor.

The transit corridor’s study found that many residents were concerned about traffic growth and congestion and the effects of the bus stop.

However, it’s anticipated that “thoughtful planning” could help transition the area into a transit-oriented area.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Veteran B.C. journalist battles cancer through pioneering immunotherapy treatment
Next story
The word ‘landlord’ is too negative, one B.C. councillor says

Just Posted

Condo project takes a step after a year’s delay

Maple Ridge wanted to wait until transit study done

Road repairs winding down on Maple Ridge road

New storm sewer connection installed

UPDATED: Union claims Maple Ridge wants to contract out operation of new Albion Community Centre

Emails obtained by FOI show discussions with YMCA.

Larry Walker’s Hall plaque to feature Rockies cap, not Expos

Walker made his big league debut with the Expos in August 1989

West Coast Express locomotive has been fixed

The little train that could back on schedule through Maple Ridge

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada

City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied

One person in Vancouver being monitored for coronavirus, feds say

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said five or six people are being monitored in Canada

Gap between cost of legal and illegal cannabis keeps growing: Stats Canada

In B.C., legal pot cost $9.32 per gram when bought legally

The word ‘landlord’ is too negative, one B.C. councillor says

Coun. Dave Loewen says term should be replaced by ‘rental housing provider’ in new housing strategy

Police looking for two men after guns stolen from New Westminster home

Guns were secured properly at the time of the theft, police said

Canada prepares as WHO decides whether to declare global coronavirus emergency

The city of Wuhan, China, has shut down outbound flights and trains

Survey finds support among Canadians for broader assisted-dying law

The survey was conducted Jan. 17 to 21 among 1,552 Canadians eligible to vote

Veteran B.C. journalist battles cancer through pioneering immunotherapy treatment

Vancouver Island rallies around JR Rardon and family during stay in Seattle

Most Read