Condo project takes a step after a year’s delay

A proposal to build a four-storey, 82-unit condo building at Patterson Avenue and 203th Street in west Maple Ridge is back at council after being deferred last year until the completion of the Lougheed Transit Corridor Study.

With that study now complete, council’s committee meeting voted Tuesday to forward the project to a regular meeting.

The proposal had drawn opposition from nearby residents in single-family homes last year, but council, in December, decided to keep the multi-family land use designation while allowing the applicant to work with nearby residents on the design.

Council had also asked for design changes so the building fit in better with the surrounding neighbourhood, although a new design had not yet been submitted, according to a Jan. 21 staff report.

Council heard that the developer wanted to wait until it heard from council before making any design changes.

Coun. Gordy Robson was concerned about traffic flow, parking and that prior, private convenants or building restrictions on properties in the area, allowing only single-family homes, could affect development.

The staff report notes that neighbouring property owners have concerns with the development, which would not comply with the building scheme set out in the convenants and that it’s possible that a neighbouring resident could challenge the development.

But planning director Chuck Goddard pointed out the convenants are between private landowners and that the city could still proceed with its rezoning process.

If approved, the complex also will be a short walk from one of the few stops, 203rd Street, for the new RapidBus which started running this month.

According to the staff report, the property falls into a sub-area of the transit corridor.

The transit corridor’s study found that many residents were concerned about traffic growth and congestion and the effects of the bus stop.

However, it’s anticipated that “thoughtful planning” could help transition the area into a transit-oriented area.



