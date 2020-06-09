Construction underway on new pump station and wastewater storage tank in Maple Ridge

The project, part of the Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Projects, began in March

The construction of a new pump station and wastewater storage tank is already underway by Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

A new pump station is being built to help move wastewater from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to a treatment plant in the Township of Langley.

A new sanitary sewer overflow tank, or SSO tank, is also being built to temporarily store liquid waste and rainwater to prevent sewer overflows during storms.

The project, part of the Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Projects, began in March by Golden Ears Way and 113B Avenue with the delivery of materials, the installation of fencing and the construction of a temporary access road.

Excavation and bypass work, including piling is already underway and expected to take around two months to complete.

“The Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Plant currently provides wastewater treatment to 30,000 people in Langley and is being expanded to also serve the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows – up to 230,000 people,” said Cheryl Nelms, general manager of project delivery for Metro Vancouver.

“The project will help meet the needs of the growing population, strengthen the system’s resilience to seismic events and the effects of climate change, reduce odours, recover energy and resources from wastewater and meet updated federal regulations,” said Nelms.

Below ground work on the project will be starting late 2020.

The pump station and storage tank are being built adjacent to the existing pump station that is being replaced by this work.

The cost of the entire project is estimated at $1.3 billion and is being shared by all Metro Vancouver member juristictions who are members of the Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District.

The pump station and SSO tank are going to cost about $70 million to build.

Katzie First Nation artist, Trenton Pierre, has been awarded the contract to create a full-wall design on the south wall of the storage tank.

In order to minimize the impact of traffic, noise and dust during construction: large truck traffic will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be minimal road closures.

Community consultation took place in a series of three open houses that were held between 2017 and 2019.

Above-ground work in Maple Ridge is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and the pump station and SSO tank are expected to be completed by 2023.

The entire project will be ongoing through 2026

