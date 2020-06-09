The construction of a new pump station and wastewater storage tank is already underway by Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Construction underway on new pump station and wastewater storage tank in Maple Ridge

The project, part of the Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Projects, began in March

A new pump station is being built to help move wastewater from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to a treatment plant in the Township of Langley.

A new sanitary sewer overflow tank, or SSO tank, is also being built to temporarily store liquid waste and rainwater to prevent sewer overflows during storms.

The project, part of the Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Projects, began in March by Golden Ears Way and 113B Avenue with the delivery of materials, the installation of fencing and the construction of a temporary access road.

READ MORE: Hammond wastewater tank and pump will serve Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

Excavation and bypass work, including piling is already underway and expected to take around two months to complete.

“The Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Plant currently provides wastewater treatment to 30,000 people in Langley and is being expanded to also serve the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows – up to 230,000 people,” said Cheryl Nelms, general manager of project delivery for Metro Vancouver.

“The project will help meet the needs of the growing population, strengthen the system’s resilience to seismic events and the effects of climate change, reduce odours, recover energy and resources from wastewater and meet updated federal regulations,” said Nelms.

Below ground work on the project will be starting late 2020.

The pump station and storage tank are being built adjacent to the existing pump station that is being replaced by this work.

RELATED: The Fenton Pump Station in Pitt Meadows is to be replaced

The cost of the entire project is estimated at $1.3 billion and is being shared by all Metro Vancouver member juristictions who are members of the Greater Vancouver Sewerage and Drainage District.

The pump station and SSO tank are going to cost about $70 million to build.

Katzie First Nation artist, Trenton Pierre, has been awarded the contract to create a full-wall design on the south wall of the storage tank.

In order to minimize the impact of traffic, noise and dust during construction: large truck traffic will be limited to the hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be minimal road closures.

Community consultation took place in a series of three open houses that were held between 2017 and 2019.

Above-ground work in Maple Ridge is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and the pump station and SSO tank are expected to be completed by 2023.

The entire project will be ongoing through 2026

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three RCMP officers face assault charges four years after Prince George arrest
Next story
Director calls for clear plan to ease Haida Gwaii’s COVID-19 travel restrictions

Just Posted

Former Pitt Meadows Secondary principal starts scholarship in memory of former student, Jassi Sidhu

Sidhu was murdered in India twenty years ago for marrying against her family’s wishes.

Search for missing plane in Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge to continue Tuesday

Specialized sonar equipment is being brought in, RCMP spokesperson says

Construction underway on new pump station and wastewater storage tank in Maple Ridge

The project, part of the Northwest Langley Wastewater Treatment Projects, began in March

Maple Ridge teacher’s cybersecurity team wins place in Canadian finals

The ICTC CyberTitan finals take place this week

Pitt Meadows on shortlist of four communities being considered for Metro Vancouver Housing

Mayor thinks regional equity, central location, and possible day-care collab positions city well

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Cautious Canadians increasingly wearing masks, fear second wave of COVID: Poll

Fifty-three per cent said masks should be mandatory in public and confined spaces

Singh says NDP won’t support Liberal bill that would jail, fine CERB fraudsters

Singh says new criminal penalties will hit poor and racialized people harder

Canadians feel more anxious, drink more alcohol, eat more junk food amid pandemic

Statistics Canada numbers reveal shift in attitudes, behaviours during COVID-19

Director calls for clear plan to ease Haida Gwaii’s COVID-19 travel restrictions

Evan Putterill advocating for Haida Gwaii to follow Restart B.C. plan with 3 to 4-week travel buffer

‘Closer to the finish line’ as Langley Lodge reports no new resident COVID-19 cases

One staffer tested positive on Sunday

Three RCMP officers face assault charges four years after Prince George arrest

All three Mounties are scheduled to appear in court in August

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Most Read