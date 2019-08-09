Councillors want progress on Albion development

Maple Ridge will go to ALC with newest conceptual plan

Maple Ridge council is again planning development of the Albion flats, with several politicians expressing frustration at the decades-long delays.

The plan is to create mixed employment uses – commercial, light industrial and office developments, with some residential component. The Albion flats are to the southeast of Jim Robson Way, along the Lougheed Highway to 240th Street.

It is a 133-hectare site that houses the Planet Ice arena complex and sports fields.

After hearing a lengthy staff report on July 23, council told staff to prepare a final concept plan, and arrange a meeting with the Agricultural Land Commission to discuss a block exclusion from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Several expressed impatience at the lack of progress on the development, and both councillors Judy Dueck and Gordy Robson spoke against further public consultation at this time, noting the public has been involved dating back to 2010, and the issue has been discussed in every civic election since.

“It’s not because I don’t appreciate the public’s opinion, but I think we know what the public’s opinion is,” said Dueck, Thursday.

She favours getting a new plan in front of the ALC for approval.

“If they say no, we need to put this to bed once and for all, because I have been dealing with this topic for too long, as has staff.”

Robson gave a “ditto” endorsement of her comments.

“We have been consulting for 20 years on this,” he said.

Dueck said in an interview she hopes the ALC will still allow the development – with the condition that drainage issues on the west side of Jim Robson Way be addressed to allow that property to be farmed, as it ruled in the past.

She sees commercial and retail opportunities, as the eastern neighbourhoods of the city continue to develop. “The whole Albion area is screaming for places to go,” said Dueck. “I hope we can get on with it.”

Dueck said the plan should be in place by the end of the current council term. Then the market will dictate progress on the Albion flats.

“We just zone things – we can’t make people build things, but we can have the land ready.”

At the July meeting, Mayor Mike Morden said the development should have commercial at ground level, “jobs on the ground,” and residential above only.

“My preference is for mixed, not industrial,” he said, adding the market will ultimately drive the development.

“We are going to be told what the public is going to want, what the industry is going to want.”

Morden acknowledged city hall “went through massive charette work” to get public input, but he would still like to put the latest concept before the public.

Coun. Kiersten Duncan noted the area is a liquefaction zone, with 73 per cent of the area considered high hazard in an earthquake, and she wanted council to get more information about the danger this presents to the public.

“I have serious concerns about that,” she said.

There are 18 private land owners who would be involved in a block exclusion from the ALR, and so far 10 have provided written support for development. Council has been working to engage with the remaining property owners.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says
Next story
VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Just Posted

Burrards lose game five of WLA semi-final

Game seven would be back in Maple Ridge on Sunday

Bear sighted in downtown Maple Ridge

Police tried to re-unite cubs with mom

Councillors want progress on Albion development

Maple Ridge will go to ALC with newest conceptual plan

Cyclist wins silver with Team Canada at Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge athletes competing in cycling, water polo, softball

Letter: Why are train horns still sounding in Maple Ridge?

Resident says one crossing not part of whistle cessation

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman births baby girl on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Most Read