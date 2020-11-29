Two people were sent to hospital after a fire was discovered in a north Pitt Meadows home just before the lunch hour on Sunday, (Nov. 29, 2020). (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

Couple burned fighting fire in their Pitt Meadows house

Two occupants were transported to hospital while firefighters battle a blaze in a Harris Road home

A couple suffered burns to their hands and face while attempting to battle a blaze consuming their north Pitt Meadows home late Sunday morning.

The residents, a man and woman believed to be husband and wife, were treated on scene and then transported to hospital with what witnesses described as non-life-threatening injuries caused by a fire in the 14300-block of Harris Road.

The call came in to Pitt Meadows firefighters at about 11:45 a.m. reporting alarms ringing in the home.

En route, Scan BC reported there was actually a fire discovered in the house and fire crews arrived to find heavy fire venting from the secon floor of the residence.

The team of more than 20 firefighters were able to initiate what was described as an aggressive fire attack and knock the blaze down.

Witnesses report the residents were suggesting the fire, which appears to have gutted the second floor, might have been started by a candle.

