Only a few people remain at Anita Place Tent City. (THE NEWS/files)

Court supports Maple Ridge role in tent city

Rejects Pivot application to allow people to return

The Supreme Court in Vancouver has rejected Pivot Legal Society’s bid to change the city’s enforcement of the Feb. 8 court order governing the city’s operation at Anita Place Tent City.

The July 15 judgment recognizes “that the city has the right to control its own property and to place conditions on the use of the property, including searches prior to entry for items prohibited by the court,” the City of Maple Ridge said in a news release.

“The court also found no basis to agree with Pivot’s poor characterization of the city’s conduct in carrying out the existing orders,” the release stated.

Mayor Mike Morden said that the city appreciates the court’s decision to uphold the fire safety order. “Staff have diligently followed the terms of that order with empathy and professionalism,” Morden said in the release.

“Our citizens and businesses have been very patient as council continues toward the goal of closing the camp to fulfill the promise of a neighbourhood park.”

He said that the city’s community safety plan “will bring a safer city and ensure we facilitate the various housing and services that people really need.”

Pivot in June had asked the court to allow previous, unverified residents of the camp, to be allowed to return to the camp. It also sought to ban security guards and bylaw officers from searching tents and allow access to the camp to volunteers who want to help residents.

Pivot in a June news release said the city was using the court order “to engage in a campaign of policing and exclusion, barring access to the site for all but a small number of residents …”

The camp was cleared March 1 for fire safety reasons but only residents who were able to be verified were later allowed to return to the camp.

The camp initially opened in May 2017.

Currently, about six people remain on the site at 223rd Street, south of Lougheed Highway.


